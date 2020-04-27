Will safety concerns over the coronavirus force the cancellation of the 53rd annual World Dairy Expo? We will know by July 1. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

For 53 years, World Dairy Expo has been a place of commerce, education, networking and competition that has united and strengthened the global dairy industry. Because of its important economic and social role for farmers and businesses, Expo staff remains committed to planning WDE 2020 during these unprecedented times.

Expo continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact to our show. As we move forward with planning, please know that future health declarations and the well-being and safety of Expo exhibitors, attendees and volunteers are of the utmost importance and will guide our future decision making.

Out of respect of the heightened economic hardships our industry faces, a final decision to hold or cancel WDE 2020 will be made by the World Dairy Expo Executive Committee on July 1 and communicated extensively. Should it be determined that we must cancel World Dairy Expo 2020 due to COVID-19, be assured that all contracted exhibitors and sponsors will be issued a full refund for any payments already made for the 2020 show.

World Dairy Expo is proud to be the gathering place of a resilient, united, global dairy community, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in Madison, Wisconsin for the 54th year, September 29 – October 3, 2020.

