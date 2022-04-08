Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Racine County flock

Another non-commercial poultry flock of chickens has been confirmed as being infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced that the disease hit a poultry flock in Racine County.

Samples were tested by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories. DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) continue working with animal health officials on a joint incident response. Over 200 birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.

Three Wisconsin counties – Jefferson, Rock, and Racine – have now been confirmed with HPAI among domestic birds. Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that five counties – Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee, and Polk – were confirmed with HPAI among the wild bird population. Poultry owners are asked to continue using strong biosecurity practices and, when possible, move their birds indoors.

In an effort to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is suspending all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets statewide through May 31, 2022.

DATCP had already suspended poultry exhibitions in Jefferson County after a commercial farm was confirmed with HPAI. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and North Carolina are just some of the states that have implemented similar restrictions on poultry events. ​