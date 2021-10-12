WFU: Romanski has proven himself

WFU

In light of the Senate's approval of Randy Romanski as DATCP Secretary yesterday, Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden offered the following statement:

Secretary Romanski has proven himself as a man who listens to the needs of rural Wisconsin and is willing to put in the work to improve life for farmers and our rural communities," said Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden. "He has already demonstrated integrity and leadership while steering DATCP through a challenging past year, and we appreciate the department’s efforts on issues like meat processing infrastructure, pandemic relief, and rural mental health.

"Wisconsin Farmers Union has enjoyed working with Secretary Romanski during his time at DATCP, and we look forward to working with him and his team into the future."