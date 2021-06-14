Rep. Ron Kind introduces CURD Act to protect cheese quality

Rep. Ron Kind

Rep. Ron Kind introduced the bipartisan Codifying Useful Regulatory Definitions (CURD) Act. This legislation would create a formal definition of “natural cheese” to ensure consumers are fully informed when purchasing cheese.

“Here in America’s Dairyland, we’re proud of the international award-winning, high quality cheese made in the state,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “We need to ensure customers have the information they need to keep purchasing the quality Wisconsin cheese families have enjoyed for generations. Especially during June Dairy Month, I’m glad to introduce legislation to address this issue and make sure Wisconsin cheese can continue to be labeled as “natural cheese”.”

“The term ‘Natural Cheese’ has been used broadly in the dairy processing industry for decades to help differentiate cheese made with fresh milk and dairy ingredients from pasteurized processed cheese,” said John Umhoefer, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Executive Director. “Our thanks go to Congressman Kind for his work on the CURD Act, which demonstrates his support for the dairy industry and for transparency in the marketplace.”

The term “natural cheese” is historically used to identify cheeses made directly from milk and distinguish those products from processed cheeses. It describes cheese that is made from milk to which salt, enzymes, and flavorings can be added. It is the result of the fermentation of milk by adding starter culture. Some examples of natural cheeses are:

Cheddar cheese

Swiss cheese

Feta cheese

Cream cheese

Havarti cheese

Parmesan cheese

Gruyere cheese

String Cheese

To help secure the future of Wisconsin Dairy, Rep. Kind also recently unveiled his Family Farm Action Plan. Rep. Kind’s comprehensive plan would support hardworking family farmers and help Wisconsin’s dairy industry continue to build a bright future.