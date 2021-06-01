It's time to celebrate June as National Dairy Month

Gov. Tony Evers

It's National Dairy Month, and if there’s one thing we all know for sure, it’s that they don’t call Wisconsin “America's Dairyland” for nothing.

As one of the nation’s top producers of dairy and supplier of more than a quarter of the country’s cheese, no one does dairy quite like us.

With more than 1.2 million dairy cows across our state and more than 95% of our dairy farms being family-owned, it’s impossible to go anywhere in Wisconsin and not be reminded how critically important the dairy industry is to our state.

So, whether it’s a cheese curd, custard, a glass of milk, or—my favorite—ice cream, this Dairy Month, join me in supporting Wisconsin’s dairy farmers and producers who work every day to make Wisconsin great.