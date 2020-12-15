State ag leaders weigh in on climate change task force report

Wisconsin State Farmer

A bipartisan task force that brought together environmentalists, the energy industry and others released its recommendations Wednesday for how Wisconsin might bolster its economy while addressing climate change.

The report from the task force, which was led by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, includes 55 recommendations designed to adapt to climate change and limit its negative impacts while also seeking to improve the economy and tap opportunities for renewable energy and conservation. The recommendations relate to energy, transportation, agriculture, education, forestry, food, jobs and environmental justice.

Leaders representing diverse perspectives in ag industry weighed in on the Governor’s Climate Change Task Force report.

“DATCP is committed to serving as a resource to Wisconsin’s vibrant, diverse agriculture industry. I appreciate Governor Evers’ and Lieutenant Governor Barnes’ recognition of the industry’s role in developing and implementing creative solutions to the challenges posed by climate change.” – Randy Romanski, Secretary-designee, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

“Wisconsin farmers are proud of their continuing efforts to use climate-smart practices including involvement in Producer-led Watershed Groups, planting cover crops and utilizing no-till and reduced tillage of fields. We have been at the forefront of flood and erosion control, protection and preservation of water quality and other innovations that protect the environment. Farmers are pleased to be at the table during the discussions surrounding climate change and look forward to making a positive impact through climate-smart practices.” – Robert Nigh, District 3 Board Member, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation

"Wisconsin agriculture plays a vital role in addressing conservation, innovation and implementing climate-smart practices. As a farmer myself, I appreciate having a seat at the table to identify ways of reducing our carbon footprint and continuing our commitment to protect our climate and the natural resources our livelihood relies on." – Chris Pollack, member, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation

"It was an honor to help give Wisconsin agriculture a voice during this important discussion. I was encouraged with how productive the conversations were and how everyone is committed to working together for a better Wisconsin." – Doug Rebout, Roger Rebout & Sons Farm; President, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association

“Climate mitigation and rural prosperity are undeniably linked, and, increasingly, farmers recognize the role of sustainable practices in mitigating climate change. We need bold efforts to address the effects of climate change, and these recommendations issued by the task force are an important step forward in promoting practices that enable farmers to be climate champions.” – Bill Hogseth, Watershed and Organizing Coordinator, Wisconsin Farmers Union

The final report can be viewed here. Among other items, the report recommends providing funding to promote more sustainable farming practices, connecting dots between Wisconsin foods and Wisconsin consumers, and protecting valuable food resources.

The Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change was comprised of representatives from a variety of diverse industries and communities from across the state.