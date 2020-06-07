Eight Wisconsin ag businesses were awarded 9 contracts totaling over $8.7 million for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. (Photo: MCIJ)

Wisconsin legislators sent a letter to U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, asking why the Wisconsin-based companies received less than 1% of the awards made for dairy products and fluid milk.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin was joined by U.S. Representatives Ron Kind, Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan in asking Perdue to explain how $1.2 billion in contracts were awarded through the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box Program designed to support American producers and communities in need through CARES Act funding.

The legislators say the process was not equitable nor transparent in that basic information for awardees was not included and provided little clarity about why some relatively unknown companies received contracts while other companies with a history of providing similar services were not awarded contracts.

"The USDA has a lot of explaining to do about why inexperienced and poor performing contractors in other states have been awarded contracts while qualified partners in Wisconsin have been left behind," Baldwin said.

Soon after funding plans were announced, Wisconsin Ag Secretary Designee Randy Romanski was in touch with Perdue and his agency asking for a plan to implement significant commodity purchases to connect farmers to food banks and families facing food insecurities.

"Considering the impact that COVID-19 has had on the dairy industry, we expected our well-established dairy producers, processors and distributors in Wisconsin - America's Dairyland - would be particularly well-funded by USDA to fill the need," the letter said.

The group is asking USDA to release full details on the companies successful in securing contracts, provide written explanations and opportunities for recourse to the organizations that were denied contracts, especially those with existing relationships with the USDA and state agencies, and how the department plans to move forward with the remaining $1.8 billion of the $3 billion for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, including any adjustments to ensure awards are made in an equitable and transparent manner.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/opinion/editorials/2020/06/07/legislators-demand-answers-food-box-contract-awards/3173132001/