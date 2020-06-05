Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue chimed in on the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision to vacate Dicamba forcing farmers to stop using the weed killer on millions of acres of crops across the Midwest and South.

“Producers need all the tools in their toolbox to produce the world’s food, fuel, and fiber, and USDA re-affirms its support for EPA’s science-based process for assessing and managing ecological risks, balanced against the agricultural and societal benefits of crop protection tools. USDA stands ready to assist its federal partners in meeting that goal.

Farmers across America have spent hard earned money on previously allowed crop protection tools. I encourage the EPA to use any available flexibilities to allow the continued use of already purchased dicamba products, which are a critical tool for American farmers to combat weeds resistant to many other herbicides, in fields that are already planted. Unfortunately, the Ninth Circuit has chosen to eliminate one of those tools.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/opinion/editorials/2020/06/05/perdue-producers-need-tools-grow-crops/3158868001/