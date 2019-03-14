Brody Stapel (Photo: Patrick Flood Photography)

Legislation proposed by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., that would prohibit mislabeling of non-dairy foods was reintroduced today in Congress.

The DAIRY PRIDE Act would make it illegal to market products using dairy terms unless those products are derived from milk that comes from a hooved animal.

The bill, which was first introduced in 2017 but failed to advance, comes amid a proliferation of plant-based food products marketed as milk, cheese, yogurt and other dairy foods. The mislabeling of these imitation foods misleads customers about nutritional value, the bill states.

The following statement is from Brody Stapel, president of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. Edge, branded as the voice of milk, represents farmers throughout the Midwest on federal policy issues.

“Misperceptions about non-dairy foods are real. The imitations confuse customers who rely on names and product packaging to make judgments about a food. These customers deserve transparency. Our dairy farmers and processors work hard to produce incredible food. Milk and dairy products — real dairy foods — offer almost unbeatable nutritional value, and customers deserve to know this. We thank Senator Baldwin for pushing to increase transparency for customers and fairness for dairy farm families and processors. We hope Congress moves quickly to approve this bill.”

