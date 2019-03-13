The Dairy Task Force 2.0 will vote this week on 51 recommendations to maintain a viable and profitable dairy industry in Wisconsin. (Photo: Ennio Leanza, AP)

MADISON – With the Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0 meeting only days away, today Governor Tony Evers recognized the commitment and dedication of its members. The Dairy Task Force 2.0 will meet on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Sheboygan to vote on 51 recommendations to maintain a viable and profitable dairy industry in Wisconsin.

“I commend the Dairy Task Force 2.0 members for their leadership and dedication to this very important effort,” said Governor Evers. “I appreciate their valuable contributions as we consider today’s significant challenges and tomorrow’s great opportunities for Wisconsin’s dairy industry. Their input will certainly help my administration better connect the dots and make an impact on state and federal agricultural policy discussions going forward.”

The Dairy Task Force 2.0 was created in June 2018 as a joint effort between the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the University of Wisconsin System. Nine sub-committees have been working for months to generate the recommendations for the full Dairy Task Force 2.0 to consider.

Tony Evers (Photo: Submitted)

“I thank the Dairy Task Force 2.0 members for their time, their work to identify issues, and their creativity in contemplating and considering possible solutions during multiple meetings,” said DATCP Secretary Brad Pfaff. “The broad representation of members on the Dairy Task Force 2.0, including farmers, processors, and representatives from allied organizations, allowed the group to have in-depth conversations on a variety of important topics.”

The nine areas of focus included: dairy and rural community vitality, access to capital, education and workforce, consumer confidence and perception, price volatility and profitability, markets, regulatory certainty, research and innovation, and generational succession and transition.

“I am proud that the University of Wisconsin System is a partner in the Dairy Task Force 2.0 and I look forward to helping implement the possible solutions passed by the members this week,” added UW System President Ray Cross. “I applaud Dr. Mark Stephenson for his exceptional leadership, expertise, and vision in guiding the discussions as Chair.”

The Dairy Task Force 2.0 meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the UW-Green Bay | Sheboygan Campus, 1 University Drive, Sheboygan. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the Wombat Room of the Main Building.

Dairy Task Force 2.0 information is available at dairytaskforce.wi.gov. For more details, call (608) 224-5002.

