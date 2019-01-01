Years ago, milk was considered a superfood and the perfect pairing for fresh baked cookies. (Photo: Tressa Glass/The Register)

All across America, households prepared for Santa Claus by setting out a dish of his favorite late-night snack: Cookies and milk. But an increasing share of households probably set out a glass of soy, almond, or oat milk instead of dairy. Why?

When I was a kid, milk was considered a superfood. Television commercials and other ads featured celebrities sporting milk mustaches -- Harrison Ford, Heidi Klum, Shaquille O'Neal. If you were cool, you drank milk. If you ate a bowl of cereal, you weren't finished until you drank the milk. Did you want a chocolate chip cookie? That's fine, but you're going to drink some milk with it.

But now, people are turning away from milk. According to the Financial Times, dairy milk sales fell 3.5% from 2012 to 2017. What's going on?

In a world of food fads, dairy milk Is old news

Because milk is a source of protein, fat, carbohydrates, calcium, and (if fortified) vitamin D, milk is definitely a healthy food, though it was never quite the miracle food that it was portrayed to be in commercials. Ingenious marketing turned milk into a superfood. Alas, as is usually the case, the food fad got old, and now milk is on its way out. In fact, the pendulum has swung so far in the other direction that some people (often foodies or animal rights activists) believe that dairy milk is actually bad for you. (It's not.)

The first beneficiary of this shift away from dairy was soy milk. Some people drank it due to lactose intolerance, but others thought that soy milk was the new superfood. (It's not.) But that fad is ending, too. Just like with dairy milk, some foodies are raising the alarm over soy milk, accusing it of being bad for your health. (It's not.) As you probably guessed, the fact that soybeans are genetically modified has helped doom the soy food fad.

Oatly brand oat milk is available in more than 2,200 coffee shops nationwide and has spearheaded a coffee trend. (Photo: Courtesy of Oatly)

So, now, consumers are going crazy over oat milk. But don't worry about missing out. In a year or so, foodies will find a reason to scare people over it. To be safe, you could try cockroach milk. Be forewarned that not just any run-of-the-mill cockroach will do. It needs to be specifically the Pacific Beetle cockroach -- because those cockroaches are magical.

Or, you could just do the sane thing and stick with boring cow's milk.

