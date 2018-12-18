FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative (Photo: FFDC)

FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative was hopeful that the administration would heed our concerns for these trade mitigation payments to more accurately reflect the costs dairy farmers are experiencing due to this trade war. However, we acknowledge their effort to help offset these losses.

We ask that the administration quickly resolve the trade conflict that exists between U.S. trading partners, China and Mexico, and quickly lift the retaliatory tariffs currently in place as they continue to challenge dairy markets.

With the anticipated passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, we are confident we are headed into the right direction to make some meaningful reforms that will positively impact dairy farmers for 2019.

Jeff Lyon (Photo: Farm First)

Lyon is the general manager of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative

