Ashley Hagenow ready to experience 2023 World Dairy Expo as Alice in Dairyland

Ashley Hagenow

Wisconsin State Farmer

Featuring more than 50 seminars, 650 companies, 2,500+ head of cattle, and over 60,000 attendees, World Dairy Expo is an event you won’t want to miss.

The 2023 show with the apt theme “Dynasty in Dairy,” will take place Oct. 1–6 at Madison’s Alliant Energy Center. In addition to multiple daily cattle shows in the Coliseum, this annual event will also include FFA judging events; virtual farm tours; seminars; industry-hosted networking and educational events; and showmanship competitions.

One of Expo’s newest highlights is Expo en Español, an educational program designed for Spanish speakers involved in the dairy industry. Presented in Spanish, these seminars focus on tools that are beneficial for dairy owners, managers, and mid-managers.

Whether you’re attending to exhibit, compete, network, or to just enjoy a classic grilled cheese and milkshake, World Dairy Expo is the place to be.

World Dairy Expo has been a special event for me and my family for a number of years. My dad, Bob Hagenow, serves on the World Dairy Expo Board of Directors, served as associate judge for the International Junior Holstein Show in 2011, and is the longtime ring man for various shows on the colored shavings.

My younger sister, Sarah, has exhibited various species of dairy cattle in Madison and both of us have made many connections in the dairy industry because of Expo. More recently, I judged in the National Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Judging Contest in 2021 as a member of the University of Minnesota collegiate dairy judging team and served as a World Dairy Expo media intern last fall. World Dairy Expo is akin to a family vacation in our household and I am looking forward to returning to the world’s largest dairy cattle show this year as Alice in Dairyland.

If you want to attend the 2023 Expo, be sure to visit worlddairyexpo.com to plan your trip. You can download a program schedule, determine which seminars you would like to attend, map out which exhibiting companies you want to visit and decide your breakfast, lunch, and supper stops with their handy list of food selections.

Visitors are able to purchase tickets in advance through the online platform for $15, or at the gate for $25. Parking is included in the price of admission. Season tickets are also available. While you are there, be sure to take a moment to pause. Look around you, take in the sights and sounds, and experience all that the dairy industry has to offer. There will be smiles, tears, laughs, and communities coming together, truly demonstrating how Wisconsin’s dairy dynasty is still going strong.

Ashley Hagenow is Wisconsin's 76th Alice in Dairyland