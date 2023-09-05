Remaining Wisconsin tobacco growers view crop as income stream, valued family tradition

John Oncken

Wisconsin State Farmer

Over the year, I've written about Wisconsin’s unique role as a tobacco-growing state. The fact that our state even raised tobacco comes as a surprise to most people. And each column I write brings forth calls and e-mails asking the same question: “Was tobacco really raised in Wisconsin? You must be kidding!”

Yes, tobacco has been grown in Wisconsin for well over a century and a half. Although never a big crop in terms of acreage, it was an important one to many farmers in Dane, Rock and Jefferson counties in the southern part of the state and Vernon, LaCrosse and Crawford counties further north and west.

The crop was a major influence on agricultural development during the formative days of dairying in the early 1900s. In 1919 there were some 38,000 acres of tobacco grown in the state. Today there are around 1,000 acres used to grow tobacco. Note: This is a guess because the state does not keep any data on the crop.

Norwegians viewed tobacco as family heritage

Two Ohio transplants, Ralph Pomeroy and J.J. Heistand, were the first farmers to plant tobacco in Wisconsin. The location of that first tobacco field in 1844 is in dispute; it was either in Walworth or Rock County. What isn't in doubt is that the major influx of Norwegians moving to southern and southwest Wisconsin at the time saw tobacco as a crop they could raise profitably. Although Norwegians had no history of raising the crop in their homeland, they became known for their adoption of the crop as their own.

Family names such as Nelson, Swenson, Larson, Erickson, Halvorson, Lund, Weum, and Jacobson are forever intertwined with tobacco raising even though they may have quit raising the crop long ago.

Raised with tobacco

I was born on a Waunakee dairy farm where I spent my first seven years before my dad and his brother dissolved their 200-acre, 50-cow dairy partnership. Afterward, my parents bought a dairy farm near Stoughton. I’m not sure how my dad learned how to raise tobacco but we annually grew about four acres of the crop.

That’s not a lot of acreage but was about what the small family farms of the day grew because in that era it was mostly family labor that planted, raised and harvested the crop.

Labor intensive crop

Raising tobacco is labor intensive, requiring a good deal of bending over throughout several cropping phases. Step One: Traditionally grown in beds underneath cheesecloth, the seedlings are planted by two people sitting just above ground level on a planter. Afterward, the plants need to be hoed by hand. Step Two: Harvesting involves chopping each plant just above ground level and stringing the plants on lathes and hanging them in a special shed to cure - all by hand. The final stage: Stripping the leaves off the plants and pressing them into 50-pound bundles for delivery to a warehouse.

That final stage of tobacco raising ‒ the stripping ‒ usually occurs in mid-December after a day or two of warmish weather called “case weather” which adds moisture to the hanging plants allowing them to be taken down, piled and hand-stripped. We had one such day a couple of weeks ago and some growers took the tobacco down from the tamarack poles where it had been hanging and began the stripping process.

Smells evoke memories of the past

For some reason ‒ perhaps just for old times' sake ‒ I get the urge to visit a farm that is stripping tobacco and again smell the smells and relive the largely unchanged stripping process from what I knew as a youth.

The tobacco stripping process is usually done in a devoted space dubbed the strip house. This is most often a building that has room to lay a pile of lathes ready for stripping, ample workspace, and a wood-fired stove with a big pan on top that constantly produces steams to keep the tobacco moist.

The Lund family’s building is the best I’ve ever seen: Spacious, windowless, six to eight stripping stations and several TVs mounted high on the wall. Our strip house was a 'good enough' building that served as a storehouse most of the year.

A lot of time talking

My brother Don and I probably did much of the stripping while my dad did chores around the barn. I don’t remember ever having hired help. Long before TV came into being, we listened to the radio while working and did a lot of talking. I also remember playing word games and discussing baseball.

When I think back on those days, we were doing something or talking. That seems to be something seldom done these days, at least by my grandchildren and their friends who always have an eye on a cell phone when not texting or talking on it.

Fewer growers

The fact that raising tobacco is hard physical work is not the only reason the number of growers dramatically decreased in recent years. A national grower “buyout” some years ago prompted many to get out of the business. Prior to that, anyone could raise tobacco and sell it to a host of buyers. Now, a grower must have a production contract from a buyer or have no market. I believe Swedish Match is the only regular buyer of the Wisconsin type of tobacco with Viroqua Leaf out of Pennsylvania as a minor buyer.

The companies have not offered production/marketing opportunities outside of the southern Wisconsin counties, thus the Vernon county area tobacco sheds are perennially empty.

Paid the bills

Over the years tobacco was known as the “mortgage lifter” and helped create America’s Dairyland. It was also the crop that bought Mother a new washer or refrigerator and paid the sons and daughters' college tuition. Tobacco also was the crop that produced work and the first earned money for many farm kids.

Perhaps because of all the obstacles to raising tobacco ‒ labor shortages, fewer farmers and public outcry ‒ the world market is apparently short of tobacco and there is now a demand. Most of the remaining Wisconsin growers have raised tobacco for a long time and see the crop not only as an income source but as part of their heritage and family tradition.

And no, Wisconsin-grown tobacco is not used for smoking. There was a time, maybe 100 years ago, when some was used in cigars. Today's crop mostly goes into chewing tobacco (Redman is a Swedish Match product) and what is called snoos or snuff.

Yes, tobacco was a big business at one time. Edgerton alone employed more than 1,000 people sorting tobacco in some 45 warehouses, some of which have been refashioned into businesses or apartments and still stand. If you grew up raising tobacco you have fond memories of hot, sweaty, and long days raising the crop. And, a long-lasting pride in knowing that you did it and survived. I know, I did it.

John Oncken is owner of Oncken Communications and can be reached at 608-572-0747 or by email at jfodairy2@gmail.com.