This 6 year old didn't let missing teeth stop her from enjoying sweet corn

Susan Manzke

Wisconsin State Farmer

Nothing beats fresh corn on the cob

It is sweet corn season. I thought I’d start today remembering this season in 1983.

If I had a bushel of soybeans every time the kids asked, “When are we going to have some corn on the cob, Mom?” before the season arrived, I’d be up to my ear lobes in beans now.

Daughter Becky is our most fervent corn lover. Her salivary glands start working overtime at its mention.

Corn season is finally here, I’m glad to say. Dozens of steaming golden ears often grace our dinner table. All the Manzkes should be satisfied at last.

Not Becky. She sits at the table with a sour look on her face every time corn is set before her.

Becky is six and a half you see. And at this time in life, like most other six-and-a-half-year-olds, a funny thing is happening to her corn-chomping front teeth. They’re falling out.

On the first day of sweet corn-eating season, Becky wiped out two incisors, one on top and one on the bottom. Well, they didn’t fall out as she bit into the corn. Eating the butter-drenched vegetable only loosened them into uselessness. It was two days of wiggling by Becky before they were tooth fairy bait.

Now Becky and her Jack-o-lantern grin come to a sweet corn dinner with mixed feelings; wanting corn, yet afraid to eat it.

The other night Becky sat watching succulent corn steaming on her plate and sighed.

“Let me help,” I said, reaching over with a knife. “I’ll cut it off the cob for you.”

“That’s not any good, Mom. It’s not the same cut off. It’s ordinary off the cob.” Becky grabbed a long ripe ear in both hands, contemplated the best angle of attack, and began chewing.

A six-year-old corn lover eating her favorite vegetable is quite a sight. She half chews it with the side of her mouth, half gums it off the cob, and half inhales it through her nose; all the while giving herself a corn-juice facial.

In between ear assaults, Becky has to rest and gain strength for the next. This also gives her time to check on the status of her remaining incisors, all of which seem to be losing ground.

I expect by the end of sweet corn season, Becky will be short another tooth or two. For the corn lover that she is, I would say, they couldn’t be lost more deliciously.

These days my sweet corn is cooked one ear at a time. I usually make mine in the microwave. This way of cooking corn is the easiest way to cook for one.

I take one ear with the husks still attached and cut off the butt end of the ear, making sure you take off the last circle of kernels. I put it in the microwave and cook it on high for two minutes. I then flip it over and cook it for another two minutes—this is for a large ear.

When finished, I put on oven gloves (the ear is very hot). Pulling from both ends of the ear, the husks and silk zips off all at once. Like others, I smear my corn with butter and sprinkle with salt. Yum.

More corn will be coming from gardens and farmers markets. Much will be canned and frozen for later. However, preserved sweet corn can never beat the taste of fresh corn on the cob.

