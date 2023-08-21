For six minutes Wisconsin farmer Philip Hasheider was dead. Yet he lived to tell about it.

John Oncken

Wisconsin State Farmer

Phil Hasheider lives on a small crop/beef farm west of Sauk City where he and his wife Mary raise and pasture-graze 28 head of Red Angus beef cattle. His actual profession is writing books, many of which center on agriculture subjects.

The latest literary work for this farmer, writer and local historian is a complete departure from anything he has ever written before.

I first met Phil some years ago when I wrote about one of his early books. I happened to meet his wife, Mary Breml Hasheider, who was raised on an outstanding Holstein dairy in central Wisconsin, while she was working as an advertising manager at Accelerated Breeders Coop. At the time I was working at ABS when we crossed paths as competitors promoting our company's bovine genetics.

Phil recently emailed me about his latest book: not about dairy cows, pigs or the outdoors but rather about himself. He sent me a copy of "Six Minutes in Eternity" and I was fascinated. In fact, I read the book virtually non-stop over the course of two days.

There dead on the floor

On an October morning several years ago, Phil went to the local hospital's Wellspring Center in Prairie du Sac for a regular workout. As he began his routine he dropped to the floor dead. He met all the requirements: heart not beating, lungs no longer breathing, skin an ashen color and turning blue. He was lifeless, flat on the floor for six minutes.

'What is six minutes?' Hasheider asks in his memoir.

"It's the time it takes to brew a cup of coffee or make a sandwich....yet, within those six minutes...I witnessed and experienced what eternity is like," he wrote.

This extraordinary story of his near-death experience (NDE) is about the events on an early October morning leading to his sudden cardiac death and what he experienced during that time away from his body. Through no request or fault of his own, he had suddenly, in an instant, become an expert on dying.

This book is an explanation of what he experienced during the time he was being revived and an exploration of how the full awareness of his life has been opened for him with a new set of eyes. His interpretation of the experience here and in another dimension offers a pathway for others to follow this journey with him.

"It's been a rebirth for me," Hasheider wrote in his book. "Not only in the physical sense because I have never before experienced a complete separation of myself from this life and then returned that I'm aware of, but also, by being brought back from the edge of death, this gift has given me a second chance to reflect upon and re-examine former attitudes and long-held beliefs which I used to construct my life around."

Hasheider writes that much of what he thought was important before that October morning, no longer has the same relevance or attraction that it did before while other aspects of his life have increased in their significance to him.Hasheider's recovery required the skills of several emergency workers, doctors and hospitals, lots of pills and bed rest. He thanks the many people who played a part in his still ongoing life. He says his recovery required patience and hard work on the part of his wife Mary who held a full-time job at a large Madison church. In the blink of an eye, Mary became the full-time family accountant, record keeper, food and medicine provider. Not an easy job.

Selfish not to share

Hasheider says it was an investigation of what happened during those 360 seconds and following eight hours until he regained consciousness and interviews of the people that surrounded him during that helped him to make sense of his journey and attempt to capture his experience in words.

"I didn't care if (readers) believed me or not because I knew what my experience was," he wrote. "But I needed to share such an exciting adventure with someone. It was too good to keep it to myself."

Hasheider believes he was given an extraordinary gift during those six minutes and says it seems selfish not to share it. If you're interested in reading more, visit Amazon.com and order a Kindle version for $9.99 or paperback at $25.00.

Hasheider is the author of 30 books on farming, local history and family stories. His essays have appeared in the Wisconsin Academy of Review, The Capital Times, Wisconsin State Journal, Sickle & Sheaf, Seasons on the Farm, Old Sauk Trails, My First Tractor: Stories of Farmers and Their First Love, and The Country Today.

He wrote the first Wisconsin Local Food Marketing Guide that received the Wisconsin Distinguished Document Award from the Wisconsin Library Association and the national Notable Government Documents Award from the American Library Association. He is a five-time recipient of the Book of Merit Award presented by the Wisconsin Historical Society and Wisconsin State Genealogical Society.

John Oncken can be reached at jfodairy2@gmail.com