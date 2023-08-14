Up, up and away as balloons take to the sky at the break of day to close Burger Fest

Susan Manzke

Wisconsin State Farmer

Seymour’s Burger Fest is over for 2023. My weekend adventures started Friday evening, August 11, with my son Rob and his family joining me. Grandchildren Aryana and Caleb were excited to see the hot air balloons up close.

We went to the takeoff area outside Rockledge Elementary School just after six. The balloons were supposed to fly at that time. Too bad an encroaching thunderstorm kept them on the ground.

To entertain the crowd, some of the balloons were inflated, but they stayed tethered in place. We were happy we could see these balloons up close, but were disappointed the glow would not take place. Darned weather.

On Saturday, we returned to Seymour for the World’s Largest Hamburger Parade. People lined Main Street, waiting for the 11 o’clock start. All stood as an honor guard led the marchers with the US flag.

A line of emergency vehicles came next. Old tractors and an assortment of vehicles were in the mix of burger-themed floats and marching bands. My grandchildren enjoyed the parade, especially when candy was thrown their way.

After the parade, we headed into the Burger Fest grounds. There we ate lunch, hamburgers, of course, and listened to the high school bands play.

I didn’t stay for the Ketchup Slide event. I was pooped and went home for a nap. The evening included balloons again, but I passed on the glow, too.

Unlike most Burger Fest goers, I got up early Sunday morning for the balloon ascension.

I arrived at 6:15 a.m.. The grounds were quiet. Parking wasn’t a problem. I stopped beside a parked motorcycle, the only other vehicle in the Rockledge Park parking lot.

Vehicles pulling trailers were on the grounds. The teams were already at work setting up their equipment. Soon colorful material was taken out of huge bags and stretched across the grass.

Large fans blew air into the open end of each balloon, starting the inflation process. At the proper time, hot air was blown into the nearly inflated balloons. As the minutes ticked away, they filled and tipped up off the ground. During this time, team members cared for lines attached to the balloons, making sure all were ready.

One after another, the balloons took shape and rose from the ground. Of course, I was taking photos of this colorful sight.

Some were still inflating when the first one took to the morning sky. It drifted over the top of me and slowly headed southwest.

One at a time, the other balloons filled. Pilots were in control as their passengers climbed into the baskets. Too soon (for me) they were all drifting away from Seymour.

I stood on the ground and watched them go, feeling left behind. At least this morning, the weather cooperated.

It wasn’t long before I was heading home again. I did not follow the balloons to their unknown destinations. Their landing place was up to the gentle winds that guided them.

For me, Burger Fest ended on a quiet note, without crowds celebrating the birthplace of the hamburger.

