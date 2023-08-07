Door County provides a unique intersection where production agriculture and foodies meet

Ashley Hagenow

Wisconsin State Farmer

One of the special parts of the Alice in Dairyland selection process is that a new county gets to host the Finals event each year. Because of this, each Alice is able to learn in-depth about a particular county and its agriculture.

The communities in that county benefit from the attention and tourism brought to the area, and different sponsors are able to become involved with the Alice in Dairyland program. Next year, the host of the 77th Alice in Dairyland finals will be Wisconsin’s easternmost county, Door County!

During each month of her one-year term, each Alice visits the host county to attend events and to learn more about the community, and this year is already off to a great start. My predecessor, 75th Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer, visited several Door County events and businesses in June before I began my term. Taylor’s first event was attending the Door County Dairy breakfast and then attending a performance of the hilarious “Cheeseheads! The Musical” at the Peninsula State Park Amphitheater. The following day, Taylor went on a few farm tours, first stopping at Robertson Orchards of Door County. They began in 1879 and are now home to over 10 acres of cherries and 10 acres of apples. Her final stop was with Door County Garlic, where she learned about their 70 varieties of hard neck garlic.

For my first event in Door County, I visited a lavender farm on Washington Island. I am so excited about this opportunity to learn about one of Wisconsin’s best-smelling crops in one of its most unique environments.

Door County has an impressive agricultural industry that’s as diverse as Door County’s landscape itself, with abundant apple and cherry orchards, grand garlic patches, luscious lavender fields, magnificent maple sugar camps, succulent strawberry patches, and a growing viticulture and wine sector. As Wisconsin’s most geographically unique county, it features 300 miles of majestic Lake Michigan shoreline, towering limestone bluffs, and 11 historic lighthouses nestled in one of the most intense concentrations one will find in the United States.

Lake Michigan and the Bay of Green Bay also contribute to a thriving commercial fishing industry that feeds Door County’s world-renowned fish boils while Sturgeon Bay’s shipbuilding enterprise builds the vessels to transport goods throughout the Great Lakes region and beyond. A valued vacation destination for over two million people each year, Door County provides a unique intersection where production agriculture and foodies meet.

With so much going for it, I know that my first visit, and every visit after, will be nothing short of spectacular. I am excited to share all that I experience and learn on my travels with you in my monthly blog, On the Road with Alice, which can be found at https://www.aliceindairyland.com/blog.

Over the next several months, the Door County Host Committee will be hard at work, with their efforts culminating in the 77th Alice in Dairyland being named on May 4, 2024. Until then, I look forward to visiting Door County’s many amazing communities and businesses, learning about them along the way, and making the most of my time as Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland.

Ashley Hagenow is Wisconsin's 76th Alice in Dairyland