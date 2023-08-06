FFA community stretches far beyond record-high membership

Mary Schreiber

Wisconsin State Farmer

After the success of another year, it’s clear that the FFA community and membership across the state are more committed than ever to igniting their passions for leadership, service, and agriculture.

Though our year of service has just begun, my State Officer teammates and I have seen this passion since our election at the 94th Wisconsin FFA Convention in June. While there, we had the privilege of joining almost 4,000 members, advisors, and guests eager to celebrate their successes throughout the year and share their love for our industry. Those in attendance learned that our membership had reached an all-time high of 25,248 members! Just as exciting, were the results of Leadership and Career Development Events, the Agriscience Fair, the prestigious Stars Over Wisconsin, and more. Hundreds of members also participated in several service projects in the Madison area.

After State Convention, my teammates and I had the opportunity to attend the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators Professional Development Conference where we were welcomed by our state’s dedicated and thoughtful agricultural educators. Next, the team volunteered at Farm Technology Days where we interacted with thousands of agriculturalists and FFA Alumni and Supporters eager to bolster our mission and move our industry forward. In late July, we traveled to Washington D.C. for the FFA State Officer Summit, alongside hundreds of other State Officers and National FFA Staff who connected with each of us and provided resources to advocate for agriculture to our nation’s leaders. Finally, during State Fair, each of us shared the story and impact of agriculture with members of the public. At each event we attended, it was clear to us that our FFA community stretches far beyond just our record-high membership.

Wisconsin FFA’s 2023-2024 State theme is “Ignite” and after the many events of this summer, the State Officer team is confident that every corner of our FFA community is as committed as our membership to living out that theme.

Wisconsin’s agricultural educators are putting in the work to ignite their students' passion for agriculture and leadership. Agriculturists and Alumni are prepared to ignite our industry to feed and fuel a growing population while supporting the next generation of leaders. National FFA Organization leaders are igniting their memberships' potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success nationwide. The public is igniting their curiosity and appreciation for agriculture. Every day FFA members focus on igniting their chapters while growing as leaders, building their communities, and strengthening agriculture. Each member of our tight-knit FFA community plays a part in igniting agriculture and its future.

This passion that runs through our industry was exactly why I joined FFA. Growing up without a traditional productional agriculture background, I was initially hesitant to join FFA and immerse myself in an unfamiliar industry. However, it did not take long for me to change my mind as I interacted with members, advisors, agriculturalists, and alumni who encouraged me to step outside my comfort zone and explore everything that FFA and agriculture had to offer. Within a few years, I was a seasoned FFA member who was a dedicated chapter officer, an enthusiastic participant in Career and Leadership Development Events, an organizer of service projects, an active beekeeper, and a regular attendee of every conference and convention. Those members, advisors, agriculturalists, and alumni ignited my passion for agriculture.

This year, the State Officer Team is eager to challenge every member of our FFA community to continue to “Ignite'' everything we do. Ignite our passions for agriculture, ignite our service to our community, ignite our dedication to each other, and ignite our hope for the next generation of agricultural leaders. By doing so, we help to ensure the agricultural industry’s success far into our future. Members of the production agriculture community are in a unique position to ignite FFA chapters and agricultural education students around the state by becoming FFA Alumni and Supporters members, coaching students competing in Career and Leadership Development Events, serving as a guest speakers in agriculture classes, supporting students at fairs, chaperoning trips to conventions or conferences, working with students in their Supervised Agricultural Experiences, and more! When connections are made between FFA members and agriculturalists, that same passion that was ignited within me is replicated in thousands more future agricultural leaders.

For nearly one hundred years, members and supporters of FFA have inspired new generations of students, with and without agricultural backgrounds, to join the legacy that moves our industry forward. At the heart of that legacy is the dedication of the FFA community to ignite. The entire Wisconsin FFA State Officer team is excited to learn how every FFA member and supporter of agriculture takes the 2023-2024 State Theme to heart this year!

Mary Schrieber is the president of the State FFA Officer team.