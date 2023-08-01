Did new format of Farm Tech Days appeal to the public?

John Oncken

Wisconsin State Farmer

At this writing officials at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days have not released any figures as to the attendance at this year's event held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club's grounds near Baraboo.in July. It really makes little difference how many people actually attended the event if the 500 or so exhibitors are happy. They are the ones that pay a fee, make the trip and most likely have to hire extra help to operate the exhibit. during the show.

Attendance also does make a difference to the Farm Tech Days Board of Directors who are responsible for the success of the event: the many volunteers who work for free; the local vendors who want to sell food or products and the major exhibitors who count success based on their number of visitors.

Anna Maenner, Farm Technology Days coordinator issued this statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“Farm Tech Days 2023 – Baraboo is in the books, and we’re happy to share that we welcomed over 30,000 people to the show at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club. Exhibitors have shared that they had successful shows, and attendee response was very positive about the different exhibits, performances, farm tours and food trucks that were featured.

Maenner said that the rotational crop demonstration, the Beef Tent cattle management demonstrations, Madison College’s exhibit focused on the wide range of diesel-related jobs in agriculture, the equine performances, and the many different drone demonstrations on the show grounds were highly rated by attendees.

Catching up and catching on

There are lots of things to look at while attending an event such as Wisconsin Farm Technology Days: the new and the old, the unusual or the common. I'm always impressed by the many small groups of people clumped together talking. I stopped and asked one group "What's going on?"

"Actually we're neighbors," one answered, "but we never see each other. We always seem to be so busy and we happened to run into each other here and got to talking and we are still talking."

As I moved on and looked back the group was still there ‒ talking.

The purpose of Wisconsin Farm Progress Days at its beginning was to carry new research and information from the halls of the UW-Madison to the Wisconsin farmers and farm community. And it worked as crowds of over 200,000 (at the 1961 show in Beloit) and later other shows that attracted nearly a hundred thousand visitors. It was the era of agricultural industrial expansion and "wanting to know more". This annual, outdoor event moved from farm to farm across the state.

Changes define show

Over the years the shows changed with different themes and attractions. One of the bigger changes was in the name of the show itself, from Wisconsin Farm Progress Days to Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. It seems the giant media firm Farm Progress Co. that prints a number of farm magazines and sponsored Annual Farm Progress Show in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa saw confusion in the similar names (and rightly so), that the Wisconsin organizers made the name change for the 2002 Show held in Richland county.

In retrospect, the name change was probably appropriate for the time as farming moved from the horse era to technology of many kinds ‒ and continues to move even faster in that direction.

What about the future?

Show sites have been selected for the 2024 and 2025 shows. Next year the show will head west to Chippewa County where Wisconsin Technology Days will be hosted at Close Farms and Country Fest. Country Fest grounds are a popular destination of Country Music fans who have dubbed the location as as the Country's Largest Party in a Hayfield. The theme to the show is aptly titled "Growing to the Tune of Success". The show is set for Aug. 13-15 and will also feature food trucks for concessions.

Hosting duties for the 71st Farm Technology Days show will be carried for the third time by the Clinton family of Bear Creek, Wisconsin in2025. Clinton Farms is the first farm to host Wisconsin's most popular farm show across four generations inthe show's storied history. The show is set for Aug. 5-7, 2025.

In the meantime, the Board will be thinking hard about the programs and events that will attract the Ag Community. Much luck...

Reach John Oncken at jfodairy2@gmail.com