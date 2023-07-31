How to maximize the nutritional value of silage in a less-than-perfect growing season

Luiz Ferraretto

Wisconsin State Farmer

Corn silage harvest is upon us, and all efforts during harvest will have year-round nutritional implications. The drought Wisconsin experienced early this summer generated a lot of discussions about what to expect for yield and quality of this year’s corn crop. There seems to be a consensus that variation will be higher than usual as even plants from the same field can be drought-stressed to different degrees. Here are some considerations to maximize nutritional value through harvesting practices.

Time it right

Keep in mind drought conditions increase the magnitude of moisture variation within and among fields, as they may restrict plant development. So be sure to monitor whole-plant moisture closely before and during harvest. If possible, evaluate more areas within a field than usual to gage the moisture of the entire field more accurately. Harvesting corn silage that is too wet or too dry can be detrimental to packing, fermentation, and aerobic stability. If variation is evident, adjusting harvester settings accordingly may help mitigate this issue. Chopping wetter areas with a longer chop length or drier areas with tighter roll-gap settings and shorter chop length is advised.

Harvester considerations

Harvester maintenance and configurations play a vital role in the quality of the silage produced. There are many things that can affect the way a harvester processes silage and it is important to take these effects into consideration both before and during harvest. Here are some suggestions for producers to consider about harvesters. If hiring a custom harvester, it is a good idea to confirm they have gone through a similar checklist before harvest.Before harvest, the knives, shear bar and rollers should be inspected and replaced if needed. Sharpen knives throughout the harvest to make sure you have the correct flow of forage to the processor. During harvest, processing should be monitored constantly. As time goes on, rollers can begin to wear in a U shape, so the roll gap becomes larger than what is shown in harvester settings. The actual width of the roller gap can be checked by hand using a dime (~1.2mm). A lot of space around the dime means the harvester roller gap setting should be decreased.

Feeding drought-stressed silage

Fields heavily affected by drought events this growing season may bring concerns for the presence of some undesired components. Nitrate, for example, can accumulate in the lower portion of the drought-stressed corn plants. Drought-stressed fields that had N-based fertilizers or manure applied prior to planting are more likely to have higher nitrate concentrations and may require strategies to minimize nitrates. If possible, avoid harvesting immediately after rainfall. Increasing chop height may also reduce the concentration of nitrates in silage.

High nitrate levels may cause the production of toxic nitrogen dioxide gas during the early stages of fermentation, and if accumulates in silos, feed rooms, or livestock housing structures can be hazardous to humans and animals. Nitrogen dioxide can be yellow or brown in color and smells like bleach. If you are worried about nitrate contamination in your harvested silage, stay clear of silage storage structures for the first 2 to 3 weeks of fermentation and avoid opening silos until after at least one month of storage. Fermentation reduces nitrate concentrations, minimizing the risk of nitrogen dioxide exposure or nitrate toxicity to cattle.

Some mycotoxins are also more prevalent during hot, dry weather. Despite the potential reduction in mycotoxins with silage fermentation, it is advised to send samples for mycotoxin analysis prior to feeding drought-stressed silage. Most importantly, if corn silage has mycotoxins or high levels of nitrate, take action to detoxify the silage, add a mycotoxin binding agent to the diet, or adopt feeding strategies that dilute the amount fed with non-contaminated feeds, if forage inventory allows.

Luiz Ferraretto, ruminant nutrition extension specialist, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension. Contact him atferraretto@wisc.edu