An inch of rain can't dampen this Outagamie County family camping adventure

For months, my family and I look forward to the final weekend of July. As it was last year and the year before, the plan was to camp on the farm. Nine tents would hold four plus families, children and adults. Since it was my backyard, I had the privilege of sleeping in my own bed.

Many people have vacations where they travel. I have a staycation. The action and fun come to me.

Instant messages were sent. Each family volunteered to host one meal for the group. I chose to do a breakfast.

At noon Friday, everyone started to arrive at the farm. The first tents went up in the usual places in the backyard. I just stayed out of the way.

My son Russell set up a canopy near the house. This was to keep the sun off our heads as we visited. Too bad the canopy had a second task. It also had to keep everyone dry.

The rain came down in spits and spurts on Friday. We hoped that Rob would arrive with his family in time to set up his tents on dry ground—that didn’t happen.

Rob and family joined us under a second canopy to watch the rain fall around us—the second canopy was the one Bob and I used when we sold goods at the Seymour Farmer’s Market in 2019.

I looked around the damp gathering and suggested we go inside the house. That idea was shot down. My family insisted this weekend was supposed to be outdoors and they planned to keep it so, unless a big thunderstorm interfered. So under the canopies, we had ten adults, seven children, and three dogs, all trying to stay dry during sporadic downpours that dropped altogether an inch of rain.

The latecomers never did get their tents up on Friday. After much consideration, they decided to drive home—cat allergies limited an overnight in my house.

The worst part of Friday’s rain arrived late. Just before midnight, a wind gust hit Camp Manzke. Only one tent had issues, that being the one occupied by my son, Russell, his wife, Cynthia, and their son Harrison.

Part of their tent sagged down on one side of the nylon structure. He called to his sleeping wife to help hold up the side while he went into the storm to re-secure the guy lines—Harrison, 8, slept on. Luckily, the tent didn’t collapse.

On Saturday, when the area dried, Rob and his family returned and set up their tents on dry ground. While we had to go under the two canopies a few times on Saturday, those sprinkles weren’t bad at all.

We welcomes four more family members on Saturday.

When the weather permitted, my two carts were brought out of the shed for rides around the farm. Two go-carts joined the ‘race’. Helmets were worn on the go-carts, but I bit my fingernails as my grandchildren raced around the farm.

To eliminate any mishaps coming around the corner of the barn, we set up rules. The carts didn’t race. They would trail one after another so no collisions would occur. Of course, I was still worried, but that plan worked out very well.

Twice, my old cart ran out of gas. It looked like there was gas in the tank, yet more had to be added to make the machine go again.

Yard games were played, and a slack line was set up between two pine trees. When it rained, we played word games…under the canopy.

As I write, it is incredibly quiet here. Everyone has gone home after another successful and memorable Camp Manzke.

I’m exhausted even though I didn’t do much. My four cats are happy they aren't confined to the upstairs. And my dog, Stella, is sleeping at my feet, glad that life is back to normal.

For me, well, I’m savoring the time spent with my family and anticipating another Camp Manzke next July.

