Non-traditional location draws crowds to 2023 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days near Baraboo

John Oncken

A cooling breeze, hot sun and a rather large crowd of attendees were featured at the grounds of the Badger Steam and Gas Club near Baraboo that hosted the 2023 version of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days for three days (July 18-20).

A different Show

It was a different kind of Show than Wisconsin farmers and ag people were used to for so many years in that it was not hosted by a farm or farm families - one of the original premises of the show from its beginning in 1954.

Why was the 2023 Farm Tech Days not held on a farm site this year? Several reasons. Perhaps because of crowds in some recent years have been smaller than expected due to a long drive from the heavy farming areas; a lack of volunteer farms to serve as hosts or perhaps the eagerness of the Badger Steam and Gas Clubs to host the show.

Went to the show

My son John made the trip from North Dakota to Sun Prairie to take me to the show on the middle day of Wednesday.

I was a bit surprised to see the large number of vehicles in the parking lot, indicating that the big crowds might be back. Which when we cruised the displays appeared to be true.

Lots of Food

One change from years past was the large number of commercial food stands as contrasted to the usual big dining hall tents manned by volunteers that I remember from past shows. Note: It’s possible I just missed seeing the bigger food stands.

Over the years at Farm Tech shows I’ve noted the increase in number of small-sized local exhibitors. My guess is that is because the farms nowadays are fewer and larger in size, the big equipment purveyors don’t need to exhibit at shows to be seen: They have their own field days and demonstrations.

To meet and greet

Same time, new farm equipment manufacturers and marketers see the show as a means to meet potential customers. I know I saw a lot of new names of new products (to me) that may be bigger and more popular next year.

For now, I see the 2023 Wisconsin Farm Technology Day as a success. By next week we’ll know for sure when crowd numbers are revealed.

Hope you liked the show. I did!

John Oncken is at jfodairy2@gmail.com

The show was a winner

Under a hot sun, with a welcome cooling breeze, a rather large crowd gathered on the grounds of the Badger Steam and Gas Club near Baraboo. The club was this year’s hosts of the 2023 version of the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 18-20.

A different show

It was a different kind of show than Wisconsin Farmers and ag people have been used to for so many years, in that it was not hosted by a farm or farm families ‒ one of the premises of the show from its beginning in 1954.

Why was the 2023 Farm Tech Days not held on a farm site this year? Several possibilities: perhaps the size of crowds in some recent years having been smaller than expected due to a long drive from heavy farming areas; a lack of volunteer farms to serve as hosts or maybe the eagerness of the Badger Steam and Gas Clubs to host the show. (Show officials say many Sauk County farms were leery of the uncertainty of hosting such a large event in a post-pandemic world.)

Went to the show

My son John made the trip from North Dakota to Sun Prairie to take me to the show on Wednesday, the second day of the event.

I was a bit surprised to see the large number of vehicles in the parking lot, indicating that the big crowds might be back. Which when we cruised the displays appeared to be true.

Lots of food

One change was the large number of commercial food stands as contrasted to the usual big dining hall tents manned by volunteers that I remember from past shows. Note: It’s possible I just missed seeing the bigger food stands.

Over the years at Farm Tech shows I’ve noted the increase in number of small-sized local exhibitors. My guess is that farms nowadays are fewer and larger in size. The big equipment purveyors don’t need to exhibit at shows to be seen. They have their own field days and demonstrations.

Meet and greet

A the same time, new farm equipment manufacturers and marketers see the show as a means to meet potential customers. I know I saw a lot of new names of new products (to me) that may be bigger and more popular next year.

For now, I rate the 2023 Wisconsin Farm Technology Day as a success. By next week we’ll know for sure when crowd numbers are revealed.

Hope you liked the show. I did!

John Oncken is at jfodairy2@gmail.com