Judging at the Outagamie County Fair doesn't always end in picture perfect results

I started thinking about entering photos in the 2023 Outagamie County Fair as soon as last year’s fair ended. All year long, I snapped shots with the idea that my best would be stuck to posterboards and submitted this July.

Of course, taking good photos isn’t easy, but there are other things that made me anxious. In which divisions should I enter my photos? Amateur photographers were allowed up to 15 entries.

I printed the catalog for the open classes. With pencil in hand, I circled possible categories. At first, I thought I’d only enter a couple of enlargements. After figuring out possibilities, I ended up securing spots in twelve categories.

The hardest part came next, I had to go through my many digital photos and choose what to print and submit. I copied more than I needed and spread them on my dining room table. When family members or friends stopped by, I’d ask their opinions.

In the end, I had to make the final choices. I’d set out a posterboard and put my selections in place, only to change my mind—during this period I never secure the photos onto the boards. Five 4 by 6 photos were needed in each selected category. My entries included: Animals/Domestic, Sunrise/Sunset, Photo Story, Outagamie County Fair, and Family Gathering. That meant I needed to choose 25 photos.

Over the year, I had taken many sunrise and sunset shots from my home. It really was difficult to decide which was best. I found that in looking at those color photos I remembered the mornings and evenings I spent outdoors capturing the sky colors. If the day had been especially nice, I judge that photo to be nicer. It took the help of others to make my final decisions.

My dog, cats, and new kitten featured heavily in the domestic animal category. I worked hard trying to capture them at their best, or funniest. Too bad when I looked back at some of the photos, the critter/s had moved and blurred their image—I missed some great photos because my dog and cats wiggle too much. I ended up with one cute photo of my dog Stella and my kitten, Spitz. The kitten was reaching up to touch the dog on the nose. I was sure it was a winner in a 5 by 7 enlargement.

Besides photography, I had three other entries: miniature watercolor pins, alcohol ink painted tiles, and in fiber arts, a rag patch pillow made from Bob’s old shirts.

All entries had to be at the fair on Tuesday followed by judging the very next day. I wondered if I wanted to watch the judging. Listening to the critiques always made me nervous, but I went because I knew I would learn from the judge’s opinions and suggestions.

For hours, I sat in front of the judging table watching as the judge examined category after category. I never said a word when one of my entries was on the table and being considered. After the judge made her final decision, I would ask why one entry was better than another. This is the way I learn.

One time, she looked at two choices repeatedly. My sunset/sunrise entry ended up second. She said they were almost even, but for one of mine, she would have liked to see more of the barn in the photograph.

In the end, I earned three firsts, six seconds, and two fourths. The only entry that didn’t place was the photo of Stella and the kitten. The judge said I had cut the head of the dog off and that’s a no-no. Too bad I couldn’t get my pets to restage that photo and hold the pose so I could get the perfect shot.

I’m happy with all my awards. One black and white flower photograph won an Award of Merit ribbon. My rag pillow earned first place, the alcohol ink tiles first, and my watercolor pins won second.

I’m already considering what to do for next year.Susan Manzke, Sunnybook Farm, N8646 Miller Rd, Seymour, WI 54165; sunnybook@aol.com; susanmanzke@gmail.com; www.susanmanzke.net/blog