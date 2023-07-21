French dairy company and Indiana Holstein share record-breaking news

John Oncken

Groupe Lactalis the world's largest dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France ,is set to expand its operations in Chicago following its acquisition of cheese brands from Kraft Heinz. Over the next year, the company plans to hire around 100 people at its Chicago offices and aims to have approximately 220 employees in the city by the end of 2023.

This expansion is part of Lactalis' strategy to integrate the acquired Kraft brands and support the growth of its natural cheese business in the United States. Lactalis' Chicago office handles the marketing, sales and distribution of its natural cheese brands, which include Président, Athenos and Galbani. Additionally, Lactalis intends to invest in improving the facilities and technology at its Chicago office.

Founded in 1933, Lactalis is a family- owned company operating in over 90 countries. With annual sales surpassing $21.6 billion, the acquisition of the Kraft brands solidifies Lactalis as the leading cheese company in the United States.

Record falls again

The record for most lifetime milk produced by a registered Holstein cow has been broken once again in 2023. This time by Nor-Bert Colby Connie, a 14-year-old Holstein owned by Nor-Bert Farm in Bremen, Indiana.

Connie achieved this incredible feat with her lifetime milk production record of 486,300 pounds through her latest completed lactation, surpassing the previous record holder Chrome-View Charles 3044, 478,200 pounds of lifetime milk.

Connie has equally impressive numbers for components, with a lifetime record of 27,062 pounds of fat and 17,737 pounds of protein through her last completed lactation. These tremendous fat and protein totals are currently the highest lifetime totals for fat and protein in the Holstein Association USA database.

Chrome-View Charles 3044’s components stood at 14,447 pounds of fat, and 12,576 pounds of protein. STONE-FRONT LEADER HILDA, a 15-year-old Registered Holstein cow, owned by Andrew Jay and Lynette E. Buttles of Lancaster, Wisconsin, had set the previous record for the most Lifetime Milk produced by a Holstein. Hilda completed 2020 with a lifetime total of 460,720 pounds of milk.

With this new record, Hilda had surpassed the total of the previous Holstein record holder that was set in 2003 by KOEPKE K0017229-1660. Known as the “Granny” cow, her lifetime milk total was 458,616.

Diesel price drops

A fuel economist says diesel prices have dropped to their lowest levels since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says prices are down nearly $2 per gallon year-over-year. “Part of the reason why diesel prices have plummeted so substantially,” he said, “is that demand for diesel has cratered compared to last year.”

Northwest Iowa farmer Kelly Nieuwenhuis says the farm economy is getting some relief. “We’re delivering corn to the ethanol plants right now and $3 diesel feels a lot better than $5,” he said. “It doesn’t take as many dollars to fill the tank.”

He tells Brownfield he’s hopeful prices will continue to decline later this fall. “We’ve reduced tillage a lot over the last several years,” Nieuwenhuis said. “I think the last time I figured we used about a total of five gallons per acre.”

AAA says diesel prices hit an all-time record high last summer, just shy of $6 per gallon.

Old dairy column spurs response

I recently received this communication from Chuck Jeffers of Beloit, Wisconsin.

"Good morning, John. My dad worked for Klenzade products from the early 40s thru the early 80s. Klenzade sold sanitizing cleaners and equipment to the dairy industry.

What great memories I have going to work with dad. Not just to dairies but to the farms too. Saw my first calf born when I was 5 at MooseHeart in Batavia Illinois (that's where the Moose Club has their school and home for orphans)

Dad had all the original Dean Dairies for accounts. He knew the Dean family personally. What great memories.

Here in Beloit, Wisconsin we have some great dairy history. The Dougan dairy, one of the first round barns in the country. Also where the first artificial insemination took place. If you love history and the good old days as I do I suggest you buy the round barn book series by Jackie Dougan, noted author and professor, there are three (actually four) books all about life on their farm (Excellent!! They can be found on thrift books.com for usually $4-5) Hope to hear from you. Chuck Jeffers"

Keep writing...Thanks!

John F. Oncken can be reached at jfodairy2@gmail.com.