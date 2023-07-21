Unique butcher shop sign makes the cut of desirable collectibles

Terry and Kim Kovel

Antique advertising and store signs are popular collectibles and decorations. Sometimes, the makers are as interesting as the subjects. This butcher's sign, made of painted cast iron, sold for $1,188 at an auction by Cowan's (Hindman). It was made by the Bernard Gloekler company.

The eponymous Bernard Gloekler, who immigrated to the United States from Germany, started his factory and shop in Pittsburgh. He had previously trained as a gunsmith but took his mechanical talents in a different direction: making industrial kitchen equipment for shops, restaurants and hotels. By the early 20th century, they were doing business all over the United States. When Gloekler died in 1911, his son Charles took over the company.

The design seen on this sign, a saw, cleaver and knife with a standing bull for a finial, appears on many other Gloekler pieces. For example, a smaller version may be used as a crest on butcher's racks. Maybe keep Gloekler in mind at your next barbecue!

Question: I found some Norman Rockwell embossed prints in my family's things. Are they valuable? How can I find collectors who might want to buy them?

Answer: Norman Rockwell (1894-1978) was an artist and illustrator best-known for his nostalgic portrayals of 20th-century American life. Between 1916 and 1963, he painted more than 300 covers for The Saturday Evening Post. In 1963, he began painting illustrations and covers for Look magazine, with subjects about current events, including civil rights issues and space exploration. Rockwell created over 4,000 original works of art, including illustrations for advertisements, books, catalogs, calendars, posters, sheet music and other items. Original artwork, paintings, sketches and prints signed by the artist have sold for a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars. The signature has to be authenticated by a qualified appraiser to be of value. Rockwell prints have been mass-produced in many sizes and most are inexpensive. Some sell online for $5 to $10.

Q: I inherited three plates marked "Gilman Collamore & Co., Fifth Avenue & 30th St., New York." Can you tell me something about the company and when my dishes were made?

A: Gilman Collamore & Co. was founded in New York City in 1861. The company opened showrooms in The Wilbraham, an apartment hotel for bachelors, on Fifth Avenue and 30th Street in 1890. They were still at that address in 1920, but there is no further information on the company.

Q: We own a 1954 White Furniture Company "Colleton Collection" dining room set which includes a table with chairs, breakfront and credenza. We'd like to know what it's worth.

A: Brothers William E. and David A. White began making furniture in Mebane, North Carolina, in 1881. It was incorporated as White Rickel Furniture Co. in 1896 after A.J. Rickel invested in the company. Rickel sold his interest in 1899 and the name became White Furniture Co. In a 1946 magazine ad for "Colleton Collection" dining room furniture, the company claimed to be "the south's oldest makers of fine furniture." The company merged with Hickory Manufacturing Co. of Hickory, North Carolina, in 1988 and the name became Hickory White Co. The factory in Mebane closed in 1993. Value depends on the desirability of the style, the type of wood, and condition. A mahogany double pedestal table sold for $650, a walnut round table with two leaves and six chairs sold for $300 and a walnut credenza sold for $275.

Q: I'd like to know the value of a porcelain vase that was my grandmother's. It has pink and yellow flowers on a white background. The vase is cylindrical, tapered slightly in the middle, and is 12-inches tall and about 4-inches wide. The bottom is marked with what looks like a bag tied with a ribbon with the words "Willets" above and "Belleek" below.

A: Belleek, a cream-colored porcelain with pearly glaze, was first made in Ireland in the 1860s. Willets Manufacturing Company was one of a few American companies that began making Belleek in the 1880s. The company was founded in Trenton, New Jersey, in 1879. The mark that looks like "a bag tied in the middle" is a snake, whose body makes three loops forming a triangular shape. Willets closed about 1912. New Jersey China Pottery Co. made pottery with the Willets Belleek name until about 1914. Some Willets Belleek was sold undecorated and painted by professional artists or amateur painters. Value depends on size, decoration and condition. A 12-inch vase painted with flowers sold last year for $90.

TIP: Try to rearrange your furniture once a year to avoid noticeable sun fading.

Current Prices

Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.

Game, pinball, Baffle-Ball, green ground, yellow letters, four score pockets in diamond shape, red horseshoe at top, two instruction panels at base, 23 x 14 inches, $65.

Shaving mug, occupational, artist, painter's palette, Karl V. Klockner, gilt trim, short foot, green mark, W. Austria, 3 ¾ x 3 ¾ inches, $85.

Nautical, sextant, U.S. Navy, Rangefinder, Stadimeter, fitted wood case, instruction sheet, exterior plaque, U.S. Maritime Commission, Schick Incorporated, 1942, 11 ¼ x 11 ½ inches, $250.

Pottery, jar, Hopi, shoulders, flared rim, tan ground, black and brown pattern, jagged white lines, signed, Jean Sahme, 8 x 9 inches, $310.

Bottle opener, figural, fish, marlin, painted, blue and white, "Duxbury, Mass." on side, snout and tail raised, iron, mid-20th century, $360.

Lamp, oil, solar, frosted glass globe, cut flowers, 12 hanging prisms, opaque glass column, white and blue striped, bronze mounts, electrified, Deitz Brothers & Co., New York, 30 inches, $430.

Advertising, mirror, Whistle Soda Pop, "Look your best," "Drink the best," diagonal bottle graphic, orange letters, 14 x 10 inches, $525.

Clothing, hat, bowler, black, Native American beaded band, silver tone bird pin on front, gold tone U.S. Seal pin on side, gold tone crossed swords pin on brim, The Rival Hat, 7 ¾ x 6 inches, $620.

Furniture, table, center, Classical, mahogany, marble top, serpentine, leafy carved frieze, trestle base, leafy carved scrolls, pierced carved stretcher, mid-19th century, 28 x 38 x 22 inches, $1,410.

Toy, pedal car, Buick, open top, olive green, orange trim, plexiglass windshield, painted, metal, Gendron, 30 x 66 x 26 inches, $4,800.