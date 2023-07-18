If rhubarb was tough enough to survive on the frontier, so was this citified bride

Justin Isherwood

When my grandfather married Adah it was quite notorious, meaning she was a village girl. Hard sidewalks, a coal-fired kitchen stove, and an abundance of kerosene lamps. Her wedding present from her new father-in-law followed a rural theme: lilac roots, rhubarb roots, asparagus roots and a seedling maple. With these, she was to forge a homestead in the distant boonies of the Big Black Bottom, as the Central Wisconsin moorland was sometimes known, where the soil goes from sandy loam to outright Roscommon. A decidedly uncivil sod that in a pinch can be used to fuel the stove though it burns uncharitably.

My grandfather recounted their days as newlyweds. He was worried she’d stay put, being both strong-willed and village-reared, a teacher-woman and Germanic besides. Occasionally to fire off foreign vowels that when delivered full-auto include a deliberate proportion of spit. Good English doesn’t spit the vowels while German is best when well lubricated, all those hard vowel stops combined with words that are most of a sentence anyway.

Our grandmother did persevere. She took eventually to the farm as is the worry where a village girl is concerned. Country dark can be foreboding, the long isolation, then winter. As long as he kept her in books she seemed content.

My grandfather waxed quite eloquently of her. That once she caught on, she learned to cook on a wood range, kill chickens, smoke ham, fry trout, tend pigeons.

The rhubarb patch caught on by the third year. Few foods were more appreciated than rhubarb, that on the frontier provided a most joyous, to say celebrated spring feast. The first fruit of the season, April maybe early May at the very least. A moment when the maple trees are not yet in leaf and that rhubarb patch below the south wall of the barn is sliding its grizzled leaves above the ground. Despite the landscape being altogether unwelcoming, snow showers yet, nothing fresh to eat for a month if maybe the asparagus or if maple syrup counts. Seems her father-in-law’s wedding gifts had a theme.

It is an April night, the winds are blustery, it’s sleeting. My grandfather has been planting potatoes through a long cold sodden day, another two acres planted by a one-at-a-time potato leg ‒ a long wire tube with a pout-lipped seed shovel to the far end, one seed piece at a time. Imagine planting two acres or 90,000 square feet, accomplished in a day of sleet, cold and a hard northwest wind. Arriving home for supper he is met by a warm kitchen and the first rhubarb pie of the year.

They were, the two of them, half a day ride from town, living out there in the boons, a drafty log house on 160 acres, still only half cleared, barey getting by. Their farm grossed $500 give or take that year selling hogs, colts, lambs, buttermilk, maple sugar, mostly to his father at the stagehouse who was a touch cheap.

He was now home, the horse put away, tack hung in the livery, wiped down with a tack towel. Heavy-footed he came through the door to be welcomed by the smell of … rhubarb pie. If paradise has a smell it’s rhubarb pie, as it was against this hard Wisconsin night, sleet rattling the windows. Supper was a stew of something a root cellar could provide and fresh bread, all the while the smell of that rhubarb pie in the air.

If there is a sense of reward for a day afield this is it. The house warmed to suffice a chicken brooder, his feet loosed from his shoes to give off their vapors. Rhubarb pie repaired it all. As explains the father-in-law’s wedding present, cheap though it was, that gift of roots: asparagus, maple tree, lilac, rhubarb. Dark night was over the land of Roscommon, and all was well.

Justin Isherwood of Plover is a fifth-generation farmer and the author.