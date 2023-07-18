Placement of pollinators critical in pollinating cranberry blossoms in hot, dry year

Allison Jonjak

As with all flowers, cranberry blossoms respond dynamically to the plant’s health and stress status. In cool, cloudy years, the period of cranberry blossom can stretch across several weeks, while in hot, sunny and drought-stressed years, the period of blossom might last as little as one week. Without being able to control the weather, cranberry growers have taken advantage of good management practices to keep yield potential high during the dry early summer of 2023.

Pollinator care

Cranberry pollen is stored deep within the blossom, and so pollinators are required for the plant to produce fruit. Wind alone cannot shake pollen loose and deliver it to neighboring blossoms. Cranberry growers can use rented honeybees, commercial bumblebees, and native wild pollinators to pollinate their millions of blossoms ‒ many growers use all three.

By having pollinators in place early in a hot, dry year, growers are able to avoid the flower wilting without being pollinated. During a hot summer with rapid bloom, having rented/commercial bees on site as soon as, or even one day before, the first blossoms open is critical for achieving good pollination rates.

Growers who use wild pollinators must have wildflower plantings nearby which flower just before cranberries blossom, so that wild pollinators are close at hand and only have a short “commute” once cranberry blossoms begin to open. In a growing season with a longer blossom period, there is more “slack”—but in a year with quick blossom progression, every day with quality pollinators makes a difference.

Frequent observations

Frequent field observations allow growers to monitor the progression of stressors, and to manage those stressors effectively. Cranberry growers calculated “Percent In-Bloom” (open pods divided by total open + closed pods) to determine if and when to make disease protection applications. As the pollinators worked and blossoms developed into the “pinhead” phase of fruit growth, and then the “pea-sized” phase, growers calculated “Percent Out-Of-Bloom” ( pinheads + fruit divided by pinheads + fruit + blossoms + pods ) to monitor how quickly bloom was progressing, so that rented bees can move to their next jobsite.

Moisture management

Cranberry growers have irrigation systems in place—usually to protect the perennial vines from frost during the early spring and late fall. During periods of low rainfall, though, growers are able to use their irrigation systems to make sure plants don’t suffer from drought stress.

In Wisconsin, cranberries are grown in sandy soils in some regions and in peat soils in others. Cranberries in sandy soils tend to need irrigation more often, and so during periods of drought, growers in peat soils can take irrigation tips from growers in sandy soils who have learned best practices.

Especially during bloom, water is applied early in the morning (often 3-5 a.m.), before pollinators are working, and so that the canopy will have plenty of time to dry before the heat of the day. This irrigation timing reduces loss to evaporation, and ensures good foraging conditions for pollinators.

Yield potential looking good

Despite challenging weather during the bloom period of 2023, cranberry growers in Wisconsin were able to manage pollination and crop status. Counts across the state are confirming good crop potential as we move into peak summer.

Allison Jonjak, is the Cranberry Outreach Specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension