When good pets act badly when visiting the vet, it's time for some training

Susan Manzke

The last time Stella visited the veterinary office she was a three-month-old puppy. She knew nothing about shots so there was no wrestling to get her into the cats’ travel crate.

A year later, Stella would have to sit in the back seat of my car. To keep her there, I purchased a leash made to slip over the headrest. Since we hadn’t been traveling, I took her for a drive to make sure there wouldn’t be any issues in the car—there weren’t.

Stella’s appointment was set up two months ago. I began to dread it the moment I wrote it on my calendar. My dog is a handful. She’s half the size of my last dog, Sunny, only 37 pounds, but that’s a powerful 37 pounds.

If I have her on a leash in the yard and a rabbit (bird, person, snail) comes by, Stella will take off across the grass, dragging me along with her.

I fear having my dog breaking from my grasp. The road is too close, and Stella loses all her senses when chasing anything. I’m sure a running rabbit would take her across the road. That scares me to death.

I knew I was going to have my hands full taking her to the vet’s office. Stella was an angel for the 20-minute car ride, but as soon as I opened the car door, she did her Mr. Hyde impersonation.

Without a thought, she leaped out, while still attached to the seat. I had to grab her collar, detach the leash, untangle everything, and then clip her back on the leash. Stella then pulled me across the parking lot.

There were other dogs waiting inside the veterinary office. All seemed to be well-behaved. At least none were acting as badly as my dog. I think Stella would have loved to play with any of them.

Luckily, it wasn’t long before Stella’s name was called. I had hoped that she’d calm down when in the examination room. I was wrong.

Stella wasn’t a good patient. She pulled away, wiggled, and even used her mouth when they were trying to examine her. I don’t know how bad she was when they clipped her nails because she was taken into the back room, but I can just imagine. It was recommended that Stella get some training. Note: She has a private appointment set up.

We both went home exhausted.

Three days later, little Spitz had his first kitten vet appointment. Everyone in the office thought he was the cutest thing. My little kitten weighed just over 3 pounds.

Spitz didn’t cooperate any better than Stella, but at least he was small. His claws and teeth showed that he objected to being handled as well. Still, they had a good hold on him. It wasn’t until he was to get his inoculation that Spitz really objected.

He struggled as if he knew what was coming his way. Of course, he had no idea that a needle was going to be stuck into him. The point had just neared his skin when Spitz let out a yowl and pulled away.

They tried again and had the same reaction.

The third time, my kitten was bundled up like a burrito with a towel to keep him from wiggling away. The cloth had to be pushed back so the shot could be administered. He yowled like he was being skinned, but at least it was finished. I expect Spitz will remember this. He’ll probably object fiercely to being put in the cat carrier again in a month to get his booster: Another of my cats, Barn-E, sure did.

I apologized for my two crazy pets. They are good company for me at home, but we all need professional training before returning for any veterinary care.

Susan Manzke, Sunnybook Farm, N8646 Miller Rd, Seymour, WI 54165; sunnybook@aol.com; susanmanzke@gmail.com; www.susanmanzke.net/blog.