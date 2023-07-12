2023 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will be set in scenic Sauk County next week

John Oncken

Wisconsin's biggest outdoor agriculture event is Wisconsin Farm Technology Days and it's coming soon. The dates are July 18–20 and in contrast to past shows, the three-day event won't be held on an active farm or farms. Instead, show will be hosted by the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club on its grounds between Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells near the Ho-Chunk Casino. (Note: I believe several other shows have been held off-farm including one at Marshfield in the early 60’s.)

Promoting UW ag research

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days were initially designed to take the University of Wisconsin research findings to the Wisconsin citizens on a functioning farm during an outdoor show. The mission of the show was to promote technologies in agriculture and related industries and provide leadership development and education through businesses, industry and agencies.

The concept for the outdoor farm show was first envisioned by Henry Ahlgren in 1952 when he was chair of Farm and Home Week, an event for farmers to learn about the research findings by university researchers. This event had long been held at the University of Wisconsin Campus in Madison. Ahlgren envisioned a larger event, where both exhibitors and farmers could participate and learn about the latest agricultural advances. Ahlgren indicated the rapid growth of the university was proving to be problematic, especially with regard to parking.

Wisconsin Farm Progress Days, Inc. formed

In 1952, several agencies, including Cooperative Extension, formed a corporation called Wisconsin Farm Progress Days, Inc. An early goal for the show was to have it located on an active farm and move it around the state. The corporation had a board of directors which sets the policies for operation of the show which provides consistency from year to year. Volunteers in the host county provide the workforce to plan and conduct the show, which was Farm Progress Days.

The first show, Farm Progress Days 1954, scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, was held near Manawa, a village In Waupaca. But it rained that week and the estimated attendance of 15,000, was much less than anticipated.

A redo in 1955

During a meeting on Dec. 22, 1954, the state board reviewed the results of the 1954 show and considered it a ‘flop’ but decided on a 'redo.' The 1955 show was scheduled for Sept. 27-28, and is the only time this show was held in the same county in two successive years.

The 1956 Wisconsin Farm Show was held in Jefferson County on the Ward Brothers and Craig Beane farms, near Fort Atkinson, Sept. 25-26. Highlighted features of the Ward farm were barn hay drying, barnyard paving, farm home, sudan grass plot, portable hog wallow and hog parasite control. Features of the Beane farm were barn hay drying, new automatic poultry house, raspberry plot and orchard improvement.

An estimated 35,000 people attended the show and viewed field displays and demonstrations, women’s programs focusing on meat cutting and quality meats, dairy products, home economic careers, consumer education and research and food preparation. And a conservation tent that included a number of exhibits: wildlife, Smoky the Bear, carp, watersheds, pheasants and rabbits on the farm, home-grown lumber uses, and a ‘Talking Warden’.

Fields days in Juneau County

The 1957 show was held near Mauston in Juneau county drawing some 40,000–50,000 people (depending on the guesser). Seventy-five bale wagons were used on the two tours, one tour being four miles long and Tent City covering 27 acres with 72 exhibitors.

This show featured one of the first pole building displays in the country. Interesting because my father built a pole-type machine shed in 1947 from Farm Journal plans (10 years earlier). It still stands stong today.

Biggest show ever in 1961

The 1961 show in Rock County was held in the fall, Oct. 4-6, hosted by the Ronald Dougan and Donald Lang farms near Beloit. Lang was recognizedthroughout the Midwest for his Poland China hogs. He farmed 500 acres and had 700 hogs and 200 head of beef cattle. Dougan raised certified seed, milked an outstanding dairy herd, delivered bottled milk to homes and milked in a round barn which later became the subject of the four volume series of “The Round Barn” written by Jackie Dougan, Ron's sister. The attendance was estimated at 250,000 which has been reported by many as the largest attendance ever at this annual farm show.

Two-story barn

Vigo Farms, near Brownsville in Dodge county, served as the host farm for the 1991 show, July 9-11. Gordon Berg, farm owner had developed two outstanding herds of Holsteins one Red and White the other Black and White under the name Vigo Farms. The farms consisted of 350 acres and three farmsteads. The cows were milked in two barns, one red and white barn for the Red and White Holsteins and a black and white barn for the traditional Holsteins. The red and white barn was a new construction with 40 tie stalls.

An elevator to the second floor of the newly constructed calf barn was available to visitors to see and proved to be a major attraction. Doug and Linda Bloch worked for Gordon and managed the calf-raising in the new calf barn and did many other jobs on the farm. They lived in the new house which was constructed for the show.

Field demonstrations included harvesting forages, alfalfa, and a mixture of peas and oats. Forage-related machines demonstrated for visitors included a mower-conditioner, rakes choppers, balers, blowers, bale wrappers, and silage baggers. Other machines demonstrated were no-till drills and planters and sprayers.

The show was renamed some years ago to Wisconsin Farm Technology Days because of the conflict with the similar show held in Iowa, Indiana and Ilinois sponsored by the Farm Progress Company, a large media company.

The Future of FTD

The Board of Directors oF WFTD has been challenged by dwindling crowds, perhaps because of the abundance of media sources offering agriculture, perhaps by the shrinking number of dairy farms, and perhaps by show locations. Thus the experiment with the non-farm site at Baraboo. (Note: There are farm sites committed for future years.) Time will tell.

John F. Oncken can bereached at jfodairy2@gmail.com.