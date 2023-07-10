This farmer was itching to get back out into the field, but poison ivy wouldn't let him

Susan Manzke

I wasn’t writing a column when Bob and I married. There are only rare photos from the 1970s and many stories that never got written. Today I’m reaching back in my memory to give you a Farmer Bob story.

When there’s livestock on a farm, it’s very important to harvest enough feed so the farmer won’t have to purchase any during the year—which can be costly. The big summer harvest for the Manzke and Manzke partnership in Illinois was hay for their dairy herd of about 35 milking Holsteins and young stock.

When I came along, I took over driving the tractor that operated the baler. That gave my father-in-law time for other chores.

One evening, after stacking racks of hay, Bob came home with a red rash on his right wrist. I thought it was poison ivy, but my new husband dismissed it. Poison ivy never bothered him before. He told me that he was able to pull those vines from the fence line bare-handed without anything happening.

That may have been true, but something happened that summer that changed Bob’s view of poison ivy forever.

The following day, we rolled across the hay field again, but the rash had spread when Bob came in that evening. He slathered a good coating of calamine lotion over the lower part of his arms and went back to work.

The pink goop didn’t help. The rash continued to spread, but Bob wouldn’t take time away from farming to get it checked by his doctor. Making hay was too important.

Eventually, he relented. By the time Bob went to see his doctor, his arms looked like he had been in a fire, beet red, puffy, and weepy. The doctor gave him the usual inoculation for poison ivy and told Bob to return if things got worse.

The rash worsened. It started popping out all over his body. Bob’s doctor recommended an old cure. It involved wrapping Bob’s arms in three layers of bandages. The first wrapping was dipped in medicine before going onto Bob’s arms. The second layer was soaked in olive oil to keep the first layer moist. The third layer (strips of old shirts) was meant to keep the oil off of the furniture—it didn’t.

I wrapped Bob’s arms twice a day—by the end of weeks of treatment the rash was disappearing, and I had a hatred of olive oil for many years afterward.

But that’s not the worst part of Bob’s treatment. The doctor said the poison ivy had gotten into Bob’s bloodstream. Scratches from the straw allowed the poison to get inside of Bob. Because of that, Bob couldn’t sweat. Any time he sweat the rash would spread. The doctor ordered Bob to stay in air-conditioning and away from farm work.

We needed help. I called my young Chicago cousins, Don, Ron, and Val. Immediately they agreed to come to our aid—it took these three to almost replace my husband.

Bob went crazy watching the new crew pull out of the yard, and head for the hay fields with me and his dad.

The boys (teenagers) had to learn how to stack hay on the rack. They also had to learn how to balance on the bed while we bumped across the field. That summer was a challenge for all of us. Good thing my mother-in-law could cook for a crowd because Don, Ron, and Val ate like an army.

Once, when Bob was finally able to leave the house, he came in for supper only to find that all the roast beef had been eaten. The boys were embarrassed, but Bob was just happy we had the extra help.

My cousins spent other summers helping on the Mokena farm. They were a funny crew, and their laughter made the hard work easier.

From that poison ivy summer on, Bob couldn’t even look at a vine without having a reaction. There was no more pulling anything from the fence lines for him. Just looking at the growing greenery made him itch.

Susan Manzke, Sunnybook Farm, N8646 Miller Rd, Seymour, WI 54165; sunnybook@aol.com; susanmanzke@gmail.com; www.susanmanzke.net/blog.