Got a hankering for a hamburger? A trip to the Seymour museum will satisfy your appetite

I love being a docent at the Seymour Community Museum. You can usually find me there on Fridays from1 to 4 p.m..

Some Fridays, the museum doesn’t have many visitors. The time flies for me when people come inside the air-conditioned building to see all that the museum has to offer. I love talking to visitors about the displays and area history.

You can start your visit with a short video. Horatio Seymour welcomes you with a three-minute program, just push the button and have a seat in one of the original chairs from long ago. Gentlemen can even slip their Fedora or Homburg hat in the handy wire holder under one of the seats.

There are quite a few touch-screen computers scattered around the building. You may try your hand at digitally flying an “Aeroplane” like the one that landed in 1911 at the fairgrounds. If you can’t get the plane to make it through the challenge, ask a child or grandchild to help. (I’ve attempted to fly this machine and crashed, only to start again.)

Display items from Boy and Girl Scouting lead the way to the military display. A computer halfway down the aisle offers first-hand accounts from area veterans.

Down the second aisle, you’ll find Reese’s Dairy or at least a tiny section of the 1950s business. It makes you yearn for a chocolate shake handed to you at the soda fountain.

Turn around and you’ll find a working Jukebox. You can play 45s from the past for free. Just push the buttons and watch the rack of records spin. Soon you’ll be listening to Elvis or any one of the other singers in the machine.

You can’t miss the display of burger memorabilia at the front of the museum. There’s another touch-screen computer nearby that shows many past events making Seymour the Home of the Hamburger.

The museum does not forget visiting children. Near the front of the museum is a table of vintage toys. These are there to be touched and played with. You can even type on a manual typewriter. I’m happy I don’t have to use one of those anymore ‒ my fingers couldn’t take it.

On the third aisle, is a barber and beauty shop display. Next to it you’ll find medical instruments from a doctor and dentist’s office. After looking at those you’ll be happy with the modern equipment used today.

There’s much more on the museum’s first floor, but I want to take you to the second floor. You can reach those displays via stairs or elevator.

This summer the museum has a special display. Taking up a good portion of the second floor are porcelain dolls created by Ed and Tillie Stueflat. These dolls’ faces are so true to life that you’ll think the sleeping baby is real.

If you want to spend a musical evening outside, join us at Music in the Park. All summer we meet on Wednesday evenings starting at 6:15 p.m.. Attendees are able to purchase food and drinks while sitting back and enjoying the free entertainment. The event hosts a variety of performers throughout the summer.

I hope people visit the Seymour Community Museum, 133 Depot Street, Seymour. A $5 donation is recommended. If you want to make my day, come when I’m working on Friday afternoons (except July 21 and 28). The museum is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. through August. I would love to visit with you and show off our displays.

Susan Manzke, Sunnybook Farm, N8646 Miller Rd, Seymour, WI 54165; sunnybook@aol.com; susanmanzke@gmail.com; www.susanmanzke.net/blog.