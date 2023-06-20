What you should know about drugs used to reduce pain and inflammation near calving time

Heather Schlesser

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, are a class of drugs that inhibit the enzyme cyclooxygenase (COX). Two primary forms of COX have been reported. COX-1 activity is mainly responsible for day-to-day physiological functions, such as maintaining gut and kidney function. COX-2 activity is generally induced under specific conditions, such as inflammation. Therefore, the inhibition of COX-2 is thought to account for most of the therapeutic effects of NSAIDs, while the inhibition of COX-1 likely accounts for most of the undesirable side effects, such as gastrointestinal irritation, renal toxicity, and inhibition of blood clotting.

The three–week period before and after calving is one of the most challenging times for dairy cattle because they must cope with physiological challenges such as decreased dry matter intake, impaired immune system function, and increased metabolic and systemic inflammation. After calving, inflammation has been documented in cattle. Stress and inflammation related to calving can increase the incidence of diseases such as mastitis and clinical metritis. It is believed that using an NSAID will help to reduce the inflammation associated with calving and thus decrease the incidence of disease.

Most NSAIDs available for animal use inhibit both COX enzymes with varying selectivity. This means the results vary depending on the NSAID you are giving. This article will review the research findings of three NSAIDs, flunixin meglumine, meloxicam, and acetylsalicylic acid.

Flunixin meglumine is currently the only FDA-approved NSAID for use in beef and dairy cattle and requires a prescription from your veterinarian. Flunixin meglumine is a COX-1 and COX-2 inhibitor but is more selective for COX-1. Research has shown that treatment with flunixin meglumine shortly before birth results in an increased stillbirth rate and greater odds of having a fever, which was generally associated with mastitis or metritis.

Flunixin meglumine increased the odds of retained placenta, metritis, and lower milk production. Given these results and that flunixin meglumine administration before calving resulted in a five-fold increase in the number of stillborn calves, it is not recommended to use flunixin meglumine in cattle around the time of calving.

Meloxicam has been approved for use in cattle in many European countries and Canada but not in the United States. However, if you have a valid veterinary client-patient relationship, Meloxicam can be prescribed by a licensed veterinarian for extra-label drug use in cattle.

Meloxicam is known to be a preferential COX-2 inhibitor, thus targeting inflammatory processes rather than physiological functions. Researchers have found that treatment either before or after calving with meloxicam did not affect the incidence of stillbirth, retained placenta, metritis, or rectal temperature. However, these researchers saw increased milk production in the animals receiving meloxicam that did not have difficulty calving.

It is important to note that it is illegal to use extra-label drug usage to enhance animal performance (including milk production). Since there appears to be no therapeutic benefit of using meloxicam before or after calving, increased milk production would be the only benefit.

Acetylsalicylic acid (ex., Aspirin) is not approved by the FDA for use in lactating dairy cattle in the United States; dairy producers must consult with a licensed veterinarian before implementing treatment even though it is available over the counter.

Acetylsalicylic acid is a weak inhibitor of both COX isoforms. Researchers have found that treatment with Acetylsalicylic acid results in a lower incidence of clinical metritis and endometritis. Cows that received acetylsalicylic acid produced more milk than those receiving the placebo. The effect of acetylsalicylic acid usage was not as pronounced in cows that had normal calving, indicating that treatment may be more beneficial for animals experiencing dystocia. No study has been conducted that provides acetylsalicylic acid before calving, so we do not know its effects on stillbirth.

Before using any of the discussed NSAIDs, it is essential to work with your veterinarian and determine the best protocol and drug for your farm. In addition, it is essential to note that all NSAID treatments have milk and meat withdrawal times that should be considered. Discarding milk when using these drugs is required to prevent the sale of milk contaminated by drug residues.

Heather Schlesser is the UW–Madison Extension Marathon County Dairy Educator