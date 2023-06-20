Six things curious folks want to know about dairy farming and weren't afraid to ask

John Oncken

The farm meeting season has slowed down and the fair season will soon begin, so it seems like the right time to answer some questions that readers have asked about things written herein or that they are curious about farming-wise.

Some queries come from farmers, most from city folks who probably did farm as kids and still have a strong interest in farming or folks who always wanted to farm but never got the chance.

Q. How does the milk get from farm to processor during a big snowstorm?

”We wait until the country road is open,” says a contract hauler for a southern Wisconsin Cheese plant. “We must start later and work longer. Our four trucks hold over 50,000 pounds of milk each, and we cannot gamble on uncleared roads. If the farm driveway and path to the bulk tank aren’t cleared by the dairy producer, we don’t go in."

Most dairy farmers have a skid loader with a heated cab and do get out and clear the snow away, he adds.

“It wouldn’t be fair to wait for the owner of an uncleared driveway to get it open while the farmers who did clear away the snow were waiting for their milk to be picked up," he adds.

Q. I see little calves housed in a small, white plastic thing, like a hut. Don’t the calves get cold in the winter and hot in the summer?

Young dairy calves like fresh air and low humidity: two things hard to obtain in group housing in tight barns. They also create their own small atmosphere in the tight but well ventilated poly hutches and, unlike humans, favor cool temperatures over hot. Most of the calf hutches are found on the traditional smaller dairy farms that do not have in-barn housing available. A downside is that the people who feed the calves must work outdoors.

Many of the larger dairies raising hundreds of calves have gone to a variation on the hutch that is positioned inside a specialized building. The calf feeders prefer the inside conditions, and the pens are easily pressure washed for sanitation.

Q. What happened to those big piles of corn I noticed at Landmark Services Cooperative at Cottage Grove?

Most of the grain storage organizations had huge piles of corn last fall because of the very high yield (a record in Wisconsin) that overwhelmed their storage capacity. The corn will be moved to the commercial markets via train, truck and barge on the Mississippi River. Much of it will end up at the large milling companies that convert it to human or livestock food or be exported overseas.

Q. Once in a while you write about folks getting together and riding a tractor along country roads during the summer. It looks like fun. How can I get involved?

It helps to have an old tractor of your own or know someone who will let you drive theirs. Be aware, the folks who rebuild these old tractors (most of them built prior to 1970) are rather finicky about who drives the tractor.

There are dozens of these old tractor rides across the state. Mu suggestion is to call a local tractor dealer who might know the organizers. There is a big network of antique tractor restorers on various internet sites.

Q. How do farmers feed the silage that is piled so high in those big horizontal bunkers?

They use an array of equipment ranging from a bucket on a common skid loader to a commercial end-loader that reaches higher or commercially available “facers” that reach high and cut the packed silage neatly.

Q. What are free stalls in a dairy barn? You often write about them.

Free stalls in a dairy barn are simply metal dividers made of a looped pipe placed a specified distance apart (depending on animal size), giving the cow a space to lie down, chew cud and sleep. The animal is not tied but can come and go to eat and drink as desired.

Cows pretty much take claim to their stall and lie on a variety of soft bedding ranging from sawdust to mattresses to sand. The whole idea of free stalls is cow comfort.

Stanchions are the traditional method of holding cows in the barn: The animal is locked in place with a bar on each side of the neck. Many farmers have widened the stalls to give the cow more space. In between stanchions and free stalls systems, there is the tie stall system wherein the cow is secured by a chain attached to the cow’s collar, thus giving some movement.

The move all across dairyland is the use of free stalls even in smaller dairy herds.

Q. Is there an old cheese factory that my family and I can visit?

For a real old (over 100 years) cheese factory, you can visit one at the National Historic Cheesemaking Center in Monroe where the Imobersteg Farmstead Cheese Factory, which sat dormant for over a century, is located.

There is also a rather complete tableau on cheesemaking inside the adjoining museum. The center is staffed daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 1 to Oct. 31. For information call 608-325-4636.

For old but remodeled and very modern family-owned cheese factories that welcome visitors, call the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin at 608-836-8820 or visit www.eatwisconsincheese.com and order the “Traveler’s Guide to America’s Dairyland.” Factories that allow visitors are few and far between these days. Give it a try!

Contact John Oncken at jfodairy2@gmail.com.