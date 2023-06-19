Drought triggers welcome return of ditch daisies and mowing memories

Susan Manzke

Usually, I must mow my lawn once a week, but drought changed that. The only thing growing around my yard were weeds. I don’t know how they do it, but even though it was very dry, many weeds popped up above the dormant grass.

I didn’t mow, even those weeds, until we got that lovely one-inch rain. In two days, most of the lawn perked up and then it was time to cut again.

Mowing always reminds me of Bob. My husband loved to mow. Many times when machinery broke on the farm, and he had to wait for parts, Bob would jump on our zero-turn mower. It was his way of relaxing. Bob loved that machine.

Bob was too weak to get on his favorite machine for a time. When Bob’s strength started to return our son Russell made a framework so his dad could climb up on the mower again. That year the family had gathered for Easter when the mower adaptation was finished and Bob climbed aboard. Tears glistened in everyone’s eyes when Bob took off across the yard, doing something he loved—Bob did not like sitting on the sidelines. Working/farming was what he wanted to do. It hurt him when his body wouldn’t allow him to work.

Bob mowed every inch of grass around. When he went down the farm lane, I was happy he had a cell phone at hand. Sometimes he went off the lane and got stuck in the dead furrow. Running out of gas was also a problem for Bob. No matter the problem, he could call me for help.

Bob wasn’t known for giving gifts, but he did special things that replaced gifts. When mowing, Bob would mow around the ditch daisies because he knew I loved them.

After Bob passed, the ditch was mowed by a neighbor. The daisies disappeared, as I expected. This year I made a change. The only ditches being mowed these days are right in front of the house. I thought it was time to let the other ditches rest.

It’s been three years since Bob left this world. I figured no daisies would return, but I was wrong. To my surprise, daisies are showing up again in the unmowed ditches. I’m overjoyed.

When I mow around the house, I can’t help but think about my Bob. I continue to use the same mower with the framework attached. Since the farm lawn is rough, I’m not always happy bumping around. To help me cope, I wear a back support and that helps.

Mowing made Bob happy, for me it’s a chore that needs doing. I’ve even considered renting goats to do some natural mowing. I’ve heard that some parks, overgrown with buckthorn, have used goats to rid the area of that invasive pest.

When I was a teenager, we used to stake our horses in the yard where they would munch grass. There they got good food, while helping to limit mowing and we saved a little on their feed bill.

Since animal munching isn’t in the offing here, I’ll be hopping on my lawn mower today to get to that growing grass. If rain doesn’t come again, I will have a vacation when it comes to mowing.

Today, I’m going for a walk in the ditches to enjoy the daisies that have returned and think about Bob and the gifts he left for me. (By the way, I’m writing this column on Father’s Day. That is also a reason I’m thinking about Bob.)

Susan Manzke, Sunnybook Farm, N8646 Miller Rd, Seymour, WI 54165; sunnybook@aol.com; susanmanzke@gmail.com; www.susanmanzke.net/blog.