Bruce Workman of Edelweiss Creamery in Monticello is the king of Big Wheel Swiss

John Oncken

Cheese eaters of a certain age ‒ probably 50 years or older ‒ and cheese lovers of all ages who know a bit about cheese history will remember when Monroe, Wisconsin was indeed the “Swiss Cheese Capital of the World.” At the time, the Swiss cheese referred to was in the form of huge 180-pound wheels.

Today, the city and surrounding Green county is still so proclaimed even though there is but one maker of the traditional big Emmentaler (called Swiss in thIs country) cheese wheels in all of the US.

Can you believe?

Edelweiss Creamery near Monticello (11 miles from Monroe) but still in Green county, is the only cheese factory (of the former hundreds in Wisconsin) that still makes the 180-pound wheels of Swiss cheese in the traditional copper kettle.

Edelweiss Creamery also holds another distinction. Bruce Workman, owner of the creamery, is just one of Wisconsin’s 58 Master Cheesemakers who holds a certification in Emmentaler.

A bit of history

The tradition of making Swiss cheese in the big wheels began in the Middle Ages when the Swiss government taxed cheesemakers on the number of pieces they produced rather than the total weight.

Swiss cheese in the U.S. is generally understood as cheese with large holes in it. These types include Emmentaler, Jarlsburg and Gruyere. All are cheeses that came to America with the many German and Swiss immigrants with their cheese making skills.

About 70 years ago, the advent of plastic packaging, which keeps moisture in but allows carbon dioxide to escape, made it possible to produce rindless Swiss cheese in blocks. Rindless block Swiss was developed for better yield in foodservice and retailers appreciate the ease of cutting and packaging and has taken over the Swiss market.

In addition to the Rindless Swiss, Baby Swiss and Lacy Swiss with smaller holes and a sweeter taste, are readily available to cheese lovers. However, cheese from a 180-pound Emmentaler is the “best” in the eyes and tastes of many.

Many times a “Master”

Bruce Workman is “king” among Wisconsin’s 58 Master Cheesemakers with certification in 11 cheese varieties in the elite Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® program that was established in 1994. This joint partnership of the Wisconsin Center for Dairy Research, UW-Extension, and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is the most formalized, advanced cheese-making training program in the nation and is the only one of its kind outside of Europe.

The program is open to veteran Wisconsin cheesemakers with a minimum of 10 years experience in Quality Assured plants. Candidates can seek certification for up to two cheese varieties each time they enter the three-year program. They must have been making those specific varieties for at least five years.

Son of a minister

Longtime cheesemaker Workman was born in Bryan, Texas, the son of a minister who served at Texas A&M, Iowa State and the UW-Madison before moving to a congregation in Monticello.

As a teenager, he worked on farms until one day, after running out of gas, he was given a ride by a cheesemaker at Monticello Northside Swiss Cheese Co-op.

“He offered me a job,” Workman says. “I worked there for nine years and then with fellow cheesemaker Bob Durtschi who bought out the cheesemaker. We ran the factory for another nine years.” (As with many dairy cooperatives in Green county, the farmers owned the land and building, the cheesemaker owned the equipment and made and sold the cheese.)

After 18 years at the Monticello cheese factory, the dairy cooperative was closed and Workman found himself working in construction for a year. His desire to return to cheese-making led him back to the cheese industry, first to Roy’s Dairy in Monroe, Avonmore Dairy at Kent, Illinois and finally to Roth Kase USA in Monroe. There he was the lead cheesemaker. In 1999, he received his first Master Cheesemaker certifications in Gruyère and Baby Swiss.

On his own

In 2003, Workman purchased the former Washington Town Hall Dairy, a former farmers co-op that originally made limburger and later Swiss cheese. The factory had a history dating back to the 1800’s and was last operated as Prima Kasa Cheese but had been vacant for a time.

“I wanted to get back in my own business,” Workman says. “In three months we tore the building apart and put it back together and began making cheese on April 2, 2004, as Edelweiss Creamery.

"Actually, much of the equipment had been taken from here to Fair Oaks Dairy in Indiana and we bought it and brought it back," Workman points out. “Interestingly, after they closed their cheese plant, (it’s now a yogurt plant) we make all the cheese for that big farm and tourist attraction with their recipe and their milk.”

Today, Edelweiss Creamery is making cheese from some 75,000 pounds of milk a day, up from a third of that amount ten years ago. “Harvarti is our biggest cheese in terms of pounds," he says. "But, we make over 20 different cheese varieties."

Back to the big wheels

No doubt, of all the varieties Workman makes at the historic cheese factory, the large Emmentaler wheels are his pride and joy.

In order to make this extraordinary cheese ‒ none was being made in the U.S. at the time ‒ Workman imported the right equipment from a cheese factory in Switzerland. This included the copper lined kettle that easily holds the 8,500 pounds of milk used to make four, 180-pound Swiss wheels at a time.

The equipment is a bit more modern and automated than that used by the 200 or more small cheese makers producing Swiss cheese in Green county during the early part of the 20th century. In those days, the important lifting and turning of the wheels was done using people power.

The copper kettle is critical for making real Swiss cheese, Workman says. As the milk and curds are stirred around in the vat, miniscule particles of the copper enter the cheese, causing a reaction that ultimately results in the desired rich, nutty flavor. He also explains that the eyes on copper-kettle Emmentaler are big ‒ the size of a quarter.

Cheese tastes have changed in recent years and the cheese makers and marketers have responded. “Peppers, dill and other strong flavors are increasing in popularity,“ Workman says. “Everyone seems to be looking for new tastes in cheese and we are providing them.”

“Edelweiss Creamery has now been making both old and new cheeses for ten years,” he says. “We have 12 employees including my son Jeff , a microbiology/chemistry graduate of the UW-Oshkosh.

Yes, you buy a piece of history

“We market through Maple Leaf Sales at Monroe and our website Edelweisscheeseshop.com,” Workman says. “And yes, you can buy a piece of a traditional Emmentaler Swiss wheel on our website from the only factory in the nation that makes it.”

Get some and try a bit of history.

John F Oncken can be reached at at jfodairy2@gmail.com.