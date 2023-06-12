Camera brings love of photography into focus for young shutterbug

Susan Manzke

When I was 7, I was given a camera. That was the beginning of my love for photography.

If I remember right, the camera took 120 film rolls. These had to be carefully put in the back of the camera and rolled into place. To start, my parents helped set up the film. I took pictures of my family and cousins playing in the yard at my birthday party. Because it cost a lot to develop the film, I wasn't allowed to have too many rolls, only for special occasions. That limited the number of pictures I could take.

Of course, as a 7-year-old I wasn't a very good photographer. Many times I cut off the heads of my subjects. But what can you expect from a little girl?

As I grew my cameras changed. I've had an Instamatic, and when my children were little a Polaroid. I think my father gave me that camera so I would keep taking pictures of my growing family. (Dad was always interested in different gadgets. He was the only one in the area with a Super 8 movie camera.)

I got my first 35mm camera when I started writing local newspaper articles for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in the 1980s. Except for the Polaroid camera, you never knew what you got until the film was developed. I always had my fingers crossed that I had taken at least one good picture for the article. Luckily, I always had something I could use.

Besides having to wait to see what was on the film roll, I had to pay for developing. That was another limiting factor because it was costly.

Once I was discussing taking photographs with some friends. One woman said, “Oh, you're one of those people who’s always taking pictures.” Her remark was meant to be a derogatory statement. She thought people shouldn't take so many pictures. It wasn’t something that interested her.

These days I have a camera on my cell phone that works rather well. Right now, I'm going through a year’s worth of pictures trying to decide what to enter in the Outagamie County Fair this summer. I have many pictures of cats and dogs and sunsets, too many to choose from. It will take time to decide what to enter and have printed.

This will be my third year taking photographs to the Fair. At least, with digital images, I don’t have to pay to print before deciding what to enter.

Having my photos on my phone came in handy last weekend. I went to a wedding—and no I wasn’t taking photos of the gathering, just for myself.

I was sitting alone until my friend, Sheng, mother-of-the-bride, introduced me to her co-workers. We quickly became friends and tablemates for dinner. Teagan, a cute three-year-old sat to the right of me. Everything for her was finger food.

When it came time to listen to the family address the bridal party, Teagan became antsy, after all, she’s only three. I used to keep crayons and paper for times like this when my children were that age, but I don’t think 40-year-olds need that distraction anymore.

Suddenly, an idea struck me, and I took out my cell phone. It was the perfect time to show photos to this little ball of energy. I started out with my most recent photos of the kitten I rescued. Teagan loved to see that kitty. Soon, I was scrolling through my photos, showing her shots of my dog, Stella, and my other cats, too.

Even though the videos of my pets were on the small phone screen, Teagan was entertained by all the animal antics. Luckily, our table was at the back of the room, so our whispers about my menagerie didn’t interrupt anyone else.

I guess I don’t need to keep crayons in my purse anymore. Photos of my critters work great.

