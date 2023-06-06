Serving Wisconsin FFA has been everything Casey Denk dreamed of and more

Casey Denk

More than 45,000 miles traveled, over 23,000 Wisconsin FFA members, 2 short years, 18 amazing teammates and countless memories made. Since July of 2021, my life has been filled with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, FFA events I’ll never forget, car rides across the state and memories I will cherish forever. I never could have imagined how wonderful these years would be, but serving Wisconsin FFA has been everything I dreamed of and more.

These past two years will always be remembered by the miles we traveled and the memories we made. However, none of this would have been possible without the FFA members across the state. Some of the fondest memories from our year were cultivated from the adventures we had with members along the way.

For starters, the team and I hit the ground running and spent our summer months traveling to Washington D.C. for State Officer Summit, representing Wisconsin FFA at Farm Technology Days and working at the Discovery Barnyard at the Wisconsin State Fair. Moving into fall, we enjoyed our three-week long excursion facilitating Fall Leadership Workshops allowing us to meet thousands of FFA members.

Fast forward to January when we held our memorable Halftime Conference and quickly transitioned into FFA Week activity preparation and celebration. Transitioning into competition season, we were eager for Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events scattered throughout the state. Another highlight from spring, included attending chapter banquets to help celebrate the many accomplishments of our FFA members. Lastly, we’ve navigated our way to June and are excited for the grand finale of our year, the 94th Wisconsin State FFA Convention.

Over the course of the past two years, Wisconsin FFA members have worked together to continue the traditions and carry on the legacy of the Wisconsin FFA Organization. This year we challenged Wisconsin FFA members to Elevate our chapters, our communities and ourselves to the next level.

Wisconsin FFA members accepted, worked towards and conquered this challenge. We were driven to take advantage of each opportunity presented to us: working towards becoming the next generation of leaders. FFA members' dedication to the FFA Association and the future of agriculture make me confident that our organization is continuing to build the next generation of agriculturists, educators, scientists and leaders paving the way for generations to come.

As my time of sporting the blue corduroy jacket comes to a close, I have never been more optimistic about the future of Wisconsin FFA and the agriculture industry. Our FFA members are driven to conquer any challenge they come across, are eager to apply their classroom knowledge to real life situations, and are passionate about withholding the long, rich history of Wisconsin’s divine agriculture industry.

Casey Denk has served as the President of the Wisconsin State Officer team for the past year.