Strategies to help beat the negative impacts of heat stress in preweaned calves

Tina Kohlman

When talking about thermal stress in pre-weaned calves, often we discuss cold stress. However, calves can become environmentally stressed as well when temperatures are too hot.

During extreme cold or hot temperatures, calves utilize extra energy to maintain their core body temperature. The temperature range at which a calf uses no additional energy to maintain its core body temperature is called the thermoneutral zone. We are familiar with the lower critical temperature limits in newborn and one-month old calves. But on the upper end, calves begin utilizing energy to stay cool at temperatures higher than 770 F for newborn calves and 730 F for one-month old calves. When calves begin to utilize the energy consumed through nutrients for core body temperature maintenance, this leaves fewer calories to support growth and immune function.

The impact of heat stress in pre-weaned calves is generally overlooked, with focus on the milking herd. Calves are much smaller animals than their adult counterparts, producing less body heat from rumination, however, having a greater relative surface area for heat loss. Even within the thermoneutral zone calves can begin to experience discomfort and use their natural thermoregulatory mechanisms to keep cool.

Signs of heat-stressed calves

Reduce movement.

Decrease feed intake.

Increase water consumption.

Increase respiration rate.

Open mouth breathing.

Increase standing time, lying less.

It is beneficial to observe these signs and intervene with heat abatement strategies before the negative impacts of heat stress impact health, growth, and animal well-being.

Strategies to beat the negative impacts of heat

When caring for calves, we can use our own internal temperature indicator as a reminder we may need to adjust best management practices to help calves combat heat stress. As temperatures increase, we need to adjust calf care accordingly by providing additional nutrients, water, shade, and ventilation to minimize the negative impacts of heat stress. There are many low-cost options and best management practices that can be adopted to minimize the impact of heat stress on pre-weaned calves.

Provide access to ample, fresh, cool water. Calves can double the amount of water they consume during heat stress to replenish body fluids they have lost through sweating and panting.

Provide shade over hutches with trees or other natural shade to reduce radiant heat, or a temporary shade high enough as not to impede air flow.

Place calf hutches four feet apart with 10 feet between rows to allow air to circulate around hutches.

Improve air flow and movement to reduce the need for calves to expend extra energy to stay cool. For hutches, open all vents and doors, as well as prop the backside of the hutch 4 to 6 inches to promote air flow. For indoor calf pens, open all sidewalls to maximize natural ventilation. Calf pen design should have solid panels between each calf for biosecurity purposes, and open front and back sides to provide greater opportunity for breezes to move through the pens in warm weather when the curtain side walls are open.

Maintain clean, dry bedding. Avoid the use of straw in summer, as it can insulate the calf when lying down, and utilize sand bedding to help dissipate body heat.

Increase the plane of nutrition to meet caloric needs for both growth and maintaining body temperature.

Offer fresh feed at each feeding to promote consumption.

Feed calves before and after peak heat and humidity. Schedule feeding so calves can digest feed (typically four hours after consumption) during the non-peak temperature part of the day.

Perform stressful activities such as moving, grouping, handling, disbudding, or vaccination during cooler, early morning hours. Even if evening temperatures are cooler, it takes a calf’s body four to six hours to reach normal body temperature after a hot day.

You can help calves beat the heat by closely monitoring calf behavior and making a few easy, detailed changes to the normal routine can make a huge impact on the calf’s well-being and long-term performance.

Kohlman is the Regional Dairy Educator, UW-Madison Extension for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, and Washington counties