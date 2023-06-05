Beef production, numbers and weights down yet retail prices remain high

Jeff Swenson

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist.

The USDA latest monthly Livestock Slaughter report showed April beef production 11% below the same month last year. The average live weight of cattle harvested was down 19 pounds and the number of head harvested was 9.6% lower. Harvest was lower for all classes of cattle with the exception of fed heifers and dairy cows.

Beef cow harvest is running below year ago levels except in regions still impacted by drought. Beef production year-to-date is 4.9% lower than last year. Last week’s estimate of 625,000 head was 17,000 below the previous week and 16,000 below a year ago.

Margins are a touchy topic depending on where you find yourself in the supply chain. Retail beef prices, while about 25% higher than 2019, have been relatively steady for over a year. Choice box beef prices are 14% higher than a year ago, while fed cattle prices are 25% higher. Feedlot operators have maintained profits even with higher feed costs, but increasing feeder cattle prices will tighten margins in the months ahead. The Choice Boxed Beef Cutout averaged $301.36 last week for a gain of $1.56.

Pork production and prices continue to fall

Pork production in April was down 4% from the previous year. Hog harvest totaled 9.77 million head, down 3% from April 2022. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 291 pounds. Hog harvest in Wisconsin during April was down 16% compared to last year. Estimated harvest last week was 2.371 million hogs, 26,000 less than the previous week and 25,000 more than a year ago.

Cash hogs were unchanged last week with the pork cutout value decreasing $1.35 to average $82.51. Even with a decrease in beef production, large increases in chicken production have put total meat supplies at a 10-year high. This may be another factor for sluggish domestic pork demand.

Lamb harvest totals down

April lamb and mutton production was 11% lower when compared to 2022. Harvest totals were down 6% with live weights dropping by six pounds. Last week’s estimate of 33,000 was 2,000 head below a year ago and 1,000 head higher than the same week last year.

The cut out value finished lower last Friday at $520.35. Cash prices were called mostly lower last week, although some Eastern U.S. markets reported higher prices.

Nominations sought for HOF

The University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Animal & Dairy Sciences and Wisconsin Livestock and Meat Council are seeking nominations for the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame’s 2023 class of inductees. Nominations for this honor, which is designed to recognize Wisconsin meat industry leaders and innovators, will be accepted through June 16.

The Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame was established in 1993 to recognize the contributions of individuals who have made a significant impact on the meat industry of Wisconsin. The nomination form, and more information about the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame, can be found at https://meatsciences.cals.wisc.edu/wisconsin-meat-industry-hall-of-fame/.

Market livestock market roundup

High-yielding, high-grading cattle were steady to stronger this week. Beef breed fed cattle sold from $142 to $174/cwt. Groups of high Choice and Prime steers and heifers sold in to the low $180s. The Holstein steer market was steady to higher, ranging from $122 to $155/cwt with the top end bringing $155 to $160 and some packages selling higher. Silage fed, under finished or heavy dairy breed steers brought $74 to $122/cwt. Dairy x Beef steers were bringing $115 to $165 with a few bringing up to $170/cwt.

Cows were mostly steady. A bulk of the cows brought $65 to $105/cwt with fleshier cows selling to $112 and above. Doubtful health and thin cows were bringing $65/cwt and down. Dairy breed bull calves were steady, bringing $100 to $250/cwt with some heavier, well cared for calves selling to $325. Beef and Beef Cross calves were selling to $550/cwt. Market lambs were lightly tested, bringing $155 to $200/cwt. Light lambs were mixed and sold to $250/cwt.