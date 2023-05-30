Wisconsin farm boy recalls horror of D-Day landing on Omaha Beach 79 years ago

John Oncken

The dairy farm on the western edge of the City of Stoughton was always a picturesque scene because of the big pond between the farmstead and the highway. It was known as “the Mabie farm” and there were always cattle in the pasture around the pond.

Several years ago I wrote a column about the demise of dairy farms on that nine-mile stretch of Highway 138 between Oregon and Stoughton. It turned out that of the 20 or so dairies that had thrived for so long on that road, the Mabie farm was the last to quit milking (in 1992).

It seemed logical that I talk with Les and Jeannette (Jean) Mabie. Although long retired, the couple still lived on the farm. In the course of our conversation, Mabie said he bought the farm in 1957 after serving in the Army and working at a factory.

Out of curiosity, I asked him what he did in the Army?

June 6, 1944, a famous date

“Well,” Les said. “On June 6, 1944, (D-Day) I was wading in chest-high water heading toward Omaha Beach in Normandy watching my buddies die next to me and not knowing if I would be next.”

We talked a bit more about his experiences and I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I made up my mind to write them down some day. I later revisited Les and Jean Mabie and heard about his six months of fighting that led from Omaha Beach to Paris. Here is his story.

Les Mabie who was born in 1921, was the fourth of 17 children of who lived on several farms in Rock county (he graduated from Edgerton high school) although his dad Frank was a longtime employee at GM in Janesville.

Signing up

Like most young men of the era, Les wanted to join the war effort and he enlisted rather than be drafted.

“I was running the farm and needed time to wrap things up. If I enlisted, the Army said I could go to school for special training,” Les says. “Over the next six months, I attended vocational schools at Janesville, Milwaukee and Chicago for communications training while getting paid $21 a month."

Serious training in England

After basic training and a series of specialized training schools, Les shipped off to England in April of 1943 and began serious training for a landing in France with his unit, the 294th Joint Assault Signal Company (JASCO). This was a very specialized organization of about 380 men, whose job was to set up radio and phone communications during the coming invasion.

On June 5, 1944, the GI’s loaded on an LCI (landing craft infantry) for the invasion planned for the next day.

“That night was the longest and worst night I ever spent,” Les says. “I was so worried and couldn’t sleep - would I be able to shoot at another person when we got into battle?”

Before dawn, Mabie and his company boarded small Higgins boats holding about 30 troops each.

“It was windy and the sea was rough,” he remembers. “A good many soldiers fell off the nets when they were climbing down from the bigger ship and were crushed between the two boats or drowned.”

A rough ride

It was a rough ride to near shore, about an eighth-mile from Omaha Beach, and there were bombs, artillery and small arms fire everywhere. The noise was deafening Mabie recalls.

Before the front door/ramp opened, Mabie and others clambered over the side of the small boat ‒ they knew the bullets would fly in when the door opened ‒ and hit the water. On the way down, Less said he ditched all the personal stuff he was carrying (except the radio equipment) which weighed about 120 pounds, in case the water was deep. It turned out to be chest high and he and his fellow soldiers waded towards shore at 6:16 a.m. on D-Day.

“It was bad,” Les said of that long ago morning. “I’d have a friend next to me and he’d be gone. Then another and another. It was terrible but our orders were to never stop to help anyone who was wounded. I did help one wounded buddy get ashore, but I never saw him again.”

Mabie made it to the beach, and with the others remaining from his unit, began assembling the radio system that included wires, generators, radio, phones and the other equipment.

“Our job was to communicate with the Air Force and direct their air strikes,” he said. (Note: This was the only communications system on the beach until noon of D-Day.)

Mabie was trying to do his assigned job while moving forward, a task fraught with danger as Germans dug in on the hills overlooking the beach bombarded the Allied forces below.

Armed with a carbine, Mabie his unit moved with the infantry, taking two days for them to get off the beach and over the hills."

"We crawled on our bellies to get to the concrete pillboxes,“ he says. “Then we threw grenades into the gun slits. The grenades explode 6-7 seconds after the pin is pulled but our orders were to hold it for 4 seconds so the Germans wouldn’t throw them back. That was hard to do.”

Biggest and toughest

The Normandy invasion was the biggest invasion ever with some 156,000 troops involved (10,000 casualties). Of all the D-Day landings, Omaha Beach was the toughest. Of the 34,250 soldiers that landed, 2,400 who either killed or wounded. Only 80 of Mabie’s unit of 380 men survived intact.

An excerpt from the book “Overlord, The D-Day Landings” speaks of the loss and sacrifice.

“What marked Omaha Beach from other Normandy landings was the high level of losses among the first assault waves in such a short period of time...the sacrifice at Omaha was the foundation for the liberation of France.”

In the first wave

Wisconsin farm boy Les Mabie was among the first wave in the assault and spent the next six months in combat, all the way to Paris.

“I never got a scratch,” he said.

Was he able to pull the trigger when the time came?

"Yes. We knew what we had to do and did it,” he said. “And every time I go to Edgerton and see the hill on Highway 59 east of town I think of the hill just off Omaha Beach.

On Dec. 6, 1944, Mabie was shipped to England, then back to the U.S. on the Queen Mary (now a tourist attractions at Long Beach, California) for more training. He was slated to be among the troops assigned to the invasion of Japan.

“They told us to take care of all our personal business because we probably wouldn’t come back,” he remembers. But, the atomic bombs were dropped and Mabie came home in the summer of 1945. He went to work at Fairbanks-Morse in Beloit where he met his future wife Jeannette.

After a dozen years, they bought the farm near Stoughton and raised two sons, Ricky and Stanley, and went on to be active in the dairy world. The Mabies were well-known for their registered Jerseys and Holsteins.

“We showed at State Fair, Dairy Expo and county fairs,” Les said. "I was on Tri-State Breeders, Equity and AMPI boards.”

The couple, who have been married for 67 years, returned to Omaha Beach in 1994 (“It surely didn’t look the same,” he said) and have regularly attended reunions for the 294th JASCO.

He is proud to still weigh 145 pounds, the same as when he enlisted. But, he does have a bleeding ulcer dating to his Army days, that has never been cured.

“I guess I was nervous inside as a result of my combat days,” he noted. “But by and large, I’ve had a great life. “

(Note: Both Les and Jean have now passed and the farm is now a shopping center.)

I consider Les Mabie, the mild-mannered and unassuming dairy farmer a real-life hero, and one of those responsible for what America is and has been for the decades since World War II. Talking with and knowing this humble dairyman was a special privilege for me and all his friends and neighbors who did not know his story (he never talked about it) until this column first appeared so many years ago.

John F. Oncken can be reached at jfodairy2@gmail.com