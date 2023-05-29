Pets keep the conversation lively in the Manzke home

Susan Manzke

Our church choir is reforming. The group hasn’t been together since the beginning of Covid. As we walked in for the first rehearsal, one of my friends said, “I don’t know if I can sing anymore. It’s been a long time.” I chuckled and responded, “I’ll top that. I don’t know if I can talk. Living alone I don’t talk much.” I can’t say that I don’t talk at all because I have conversations with my animals.

Here’s how I talk to my animals.

Two of my cats see to it that I get up early every morning. Car-E and Barn-E leap on each other and then onto me. As they wrestle about, I chastise them. “Stop that you two! And leave Cruella alone.” The two boys always take their play across the bedroom to harass poor old Cruella. She ducks under a dresser, where she hides and tells them off, cursing at them in her cat language. The boys don’t seem overly concerned by her words or mine. When it is time for their breakfast, I’ll separate all three of them a little later, closing Cruella in the bedroom alone so she can eat in peace.

After talking to these three feline friends, I go down to where my dog Stella is waiting—it would be complete chaos to have the cats and dog all in my bedroom for the night.

When I see Stella I say, “Good morning.” She sits and waits because she knows that before I take her out, I feed the fish—if I don’t do things in the right order I forget my schedule. The two fish and one snail would go hungry if I did that. (The two fish are not named. I call the snail Schnecke, which means snail in German.)

The dog and I then have a conversation. I tell Stella, “Good girl…. Sit, Stella…. Don’t wiggle so much. I can’t hook the leash to your collar.” This is before we go outside. When we are in the backyard, the conversation changes. “No! Stella! Don’t chase that rabbit!” “Come, Stella!” “Go potty.”

Stella can hardly take time to do her business. Even as she goes, she’s checking the yard, just in case a rabbit happens to be nearby.

Eventually, I tell Stella, “Time for breakfast” or “Time to eat.” Sometimes this takes her attention away from rabbit hunting, but not often. First, I have to give her a tug on her leash and head back toward the house.

I don’t talk to the neighborhood raccoons. I yell at them. “Get the heck out of here!” They listen and scurry away, only to return to investigate to see if there’s anything left in the birdfeeder. Sometimes the barn cat leaves crumbs behind, too.

That cat had babies last month. She eventually brought four to show off to me. When Mama was eating her food, I could see the kittens where she hid them. The next day they were gone again.

Three days later, Mama brought one back to the front porch. I waited for her to bring the others, but no more arrived—I wondered if the mother raccoon took them.

I couldn’t let the last kitten get eaten, so I reached into the corner where it was and grabbed it.

The kitten hissed and spit. It was not happy being spirited away.

That kitten didn’t look the best when I took it in. It is now in my back porch. I had to encourage it to take kitty formula to drink and canned food to eat. I talk to it, too, as I set down its food. “You are a pretty kitty.” It meows back, probably saying, “Hurry up!”

After a couple of days inside, that kitten looks pretty good, but it talks a lot, meaning if she hears me she starts meowing.

Anyway, that’s how I talk to my animals.

FYI: If anyone wants a cute kitty, let me know. I’m offering it to a good home as mine is getting a little crowded.

Susan Manzke, Sunnybook Farm, N8646 Miller Rd, Seymour, WI 54165; sunnybook@aol.com; susanmanzke@gmail.com; www.susanmanzke.net/blog.