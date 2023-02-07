Water, water, pure water

John Oncken

Did you ever notice the lineup in your local supermarket, anywhere from two to a half dozen people with glass bottles or jugs in hand waiting for something? I did, and for a good while and knew it was water they had come for. That's about as far as my thinking went.

Until sort of by luck I met Frank Fowler who works for a Minnesota company called Midwest Best Water whose business is providing the equipment that purifies water via reverse osmosis.

Reverse Osmosis

Fowler explained the purification process. “Natural Pure” drinking water is processed by reverse osmosis with four stages of purification: 1)sediment filter 2) activated charcoal filter 3) ultra-thin membrane 4) post filter. ( Note: You may remember my column of a few years ago about Frank Thomas of Greeenwood who invented the reverse osmosis process (back in the 1960's) to remove the solids from cheese whey).

The Process

It starts with the water being filtered by a sediment filter an activated charcoal filter in order to remove all chemicals from the water. The water is then forced under extreme pressure into a vessel holding the thin film membrane and the water is propelled through it. The membrane is able to remove all of the dissolved solids in the water. The last step in treating the water is having it pass through a final carbon filter and a ultra-violet light unit that removes any remaining bacteria.

This process makes “Natural Pure" drinking water the highest quality product on the market.“And our technicians are trained professionals who are continually maintaining our equipment and checking the quality of the water,” Fowler says.

Human body demands water

Our good health demands healthy, safe, and clean water. Tap water may contain various contaminants (i.e. corrosion from your plumbing or municipality). “Natural Pure” drinking water removes 98% of dissolved solids in the water you drink. This includes mercury, chlorine, fluoride, nitrates, asbestos and more. Tap water contaminants may be within legal limits, however we believe government standards are not as stringent as ours, Fowler added.

How water works in our body:

Regulates body temperature

Moistens tissues in the eyes, nose, and mouth

Protects body organs and tissues

Carries nutrients and oxygen to cells

Lubricates joints

Lessens the burden for kidneys and liver by flushing out waste products

Naturally pure

"“Natural Pure” drinking water is just that, naturally pure water. So, if you do not want chemicals or any contaminants in your drinking water, you have come to the right place,” Fowler says.

Why do so many people buy water when cities or private wells provide it already? My guess is they want the security of pure water. Pure water with no contaminants (chloride, fluoride sodium, lead, nitrates and PFAS). And they are willing to pay a few cents for it what they call “peace of mind.”