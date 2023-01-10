Super easy fudge is a breeze to make

Susan Manzke

During December, I had the urge to bake and make holiday treats. It might have had a lot to do with the horrible cold weather. A warm kitchen is always good in winter.

Here are a couple of my creations that I shared with family and friends.

My usual go-to fudge is super easy to make. There are only three ingredients in this recipe. Put one 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk and one 12-ounce bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl. Heat for a minute. Stir. If it is not melted, heat for another 30 seconds. When smooth, add one teaspoon of vanilla and mix.

Pour into a buttered 8-inch pan, and cool—if you can wait before tasting.

I have a Bob story to share today.

We got our first microwave at the end of 1979. I demanded it. At the end of December, I would have our third baby. I figured being able to quickly heat up leftovers would be a good thing for me, and I was right.

Well, one day, after reading recipes that came with the microwave, Bob found directions showing how easy it was to melt chocolate chunks.

Bob put the chocolate in a plastic, microwave-safe bowl and set the timer.

After a minute, Bob looked in the bowl. The chocolate didn’t seem melted, so he put it on again, and then again.

When he took the melted chocolate out of the microwave, Bob brought it across the kitchen to show me.

As he neared me, I saw a stream of chocolate coming from the bottom of the bowl. Bob had overheated the chocolate and melted the plastic bowl. The plastic bowl bottom became funnel-like. The chocolate was burnt.

So, take this as a warning. Don’t over-cook your chocolate in your microwave, or at least use a glass or ceramic bowl, definitely not plastic.

Now onto another recipe.

As a change-up, I made a two-ingredient peanut butter fudge. I started this recipe by stealing my dog’s favorite treat, peanut butter. Stella has to have a bit of peanut butter in her Kong chew mid-morning. I always have extra peanut butter around because of Stella, usually the cheaper off-brand.

Two-ingredient peanut butter fudge

Take a one-pound jar of peanut butter and a one-pound container of vanilla frosting—any brand will work. Put them together into a microwave-safe bowl and heat for a minute—more if needed. They melt easily.

Mix the white frosting and peanut butter until well blended. It will become a light tan.

Pour the soft fudge into a buttered 8-inch pan—cleanup would be easier if pan is lined with parchment paper. Chill and cut into pieces.

Peanut butter fudge 2.0

This time with the jar of peanut butter, melt in a one-pound container of chocolate icing. Treat these ingredients the same way as in the first peanut butter fudge recipe. When they are mixed together, they will look like chocolate fudge, but the peanut butter will continue to be the strongest flavor.

I used creamy peanut butter in my two recipes, but a friend said she tried it with chunky peanut butter and really liked it.

Going back to our first microwave, I have a story about my father-in-law.

Bob told his dad how fast water warmed in the microwave. He set a cup of water in the machine and clicked the controls to heat the water.

When he handed the steaming cup to his dad, Shorty put his finger in the water. His finger came out red. He accused Bob of using hot water.

Bob took the cup back, rinsed it out and filled it with cold water. Again, he microwaved the cup of water. When handed the cup, his dad stuck his finger in the hot water again. It took him a while to understand the new machine, but eventually he appreciated that he could re-warm his cup of cold coffee.

Susan Manzke, Sunnybook Farm, N8646 Miller Rd, Seymour, WI 54165; sunnybook@aol.com; susanmanzke@gmail.com; www.susanmanzke.net/blog.