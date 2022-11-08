Start your Wisconsin holiday shopping

Taylor Schaefer

As winter nears and activities begin to move indoors, it’s important to have a good supply of snacks on hand. Whether you’re hosting movie night or game night, Something Special from Wisconsin (SSfW) has you covered.

Since 1983, SSfW has been trademarked through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). To become a member of the program, at least 50% of the product must be made with Wisconsin ingredients, production or processing activities. There’s a wide variety of businesses and products that participate in the program, and there’s no shortage of snacks to choose from.

As a first place blue ribbon winner at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, Emmanuel’s Mix is a perfect sweet and salty snack. With corn rice cereal, pretzels and pecans with their unique coating, both the spicy and original mix are deliciously addictive. Slide Gourmet Potato Chips are another fantastic salty treat. Made with Wisconsin potatoes, these thick cut chips come in unique flavors like jalapeño cheddar, pizza, and curry garlic.

Speaking of Wisconsin potatoes, they also make a wonderful snack. With a variety of ways to prepare them, it’s easy to enjoy this heart-healthy vegetable that is full of vitamins and minerals. One of the best ways to pair them is with other SSfW products. Some potatoes, a drizzle of olive oil, and a dash of original spice blends from Spark Spices pair together perfectly. Spark Spices is veteran owned and family operated, so you can feel good while indulging. For another hearty option, Dalla Terra Pasta is made using traditional Italian methods with whole, locally produced foods, such as organic spinach, italian sweet peppers, basil, and beets. Pairing their spinach garlic tagliatelle with fresh garlic from BannJoe Farms is a guaranteed delight. BannJoe’s growing process from start to finish is done by hand to ensure the best tasting garlic.

For a sweeter option, you can indulge in one of Olympia Granola’s granola bars. They are all gluten free and use 100% USA honey. Whether on the trail, during meetings, or with your morning cup of coffee, these bars make a great addition. To add your own sweet touch to pancakes, baked goods, or oatmeal, try one of Maple Valley’s organic maple syrup products, including their whiskey barrel-aged maple syrup. They’re sustainably produced by an employee and farmer-owned cooperative in Cashton.

If you prefer to indulge in a drinkable treat, any one of Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters 40 unique flavors will satisfy. Its signature highlander grogg has been a fan favorite since its debut in 1993, but its rotating seasonal flavors are sure to keep things fresh. To enjoy a nice cup of expertly crafted tea, look no further than Cultivate Taste Tea Salon. Cultivate Taste does not use flavorings, candy, or sugar in its luxurious teas and herbal infusions, instead using handcrafted, single origin loose leaf teas.

We can’t forget about our four legged friends and their snacking needs, and Vital Essentials fits the bill. Vital Essentials produces high-quality raw frozen and freeze-dried food, treats, and snacks for dogs and cats. Made from plants grown without herbicides or pesticides, Oak Creek Hemp Company has a wide range of CBD products for you and your pup. Its products are made in small batches for quality control and are third-party tested.

There truly is no end to the types of products you can find from SSfW companies. Whether you’re looking for snacks, gifts, health and wellness products, dairy, or different local services, you know you’re getting a wonderful Wisconsin-made product whenever you see the signature red and yellow logo.

Taylor Schaefer is Wisconsin's 75th Alice in Dairyland