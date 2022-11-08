Influence of ancient art spans centuries

Terry and Kim Kovel

Antique collectors know that styles repeat, pieces can be replicated and design periods can be revived. This stool was made in the 20th century, but its style is from the Empire period, which lasted from about 1815 to 1840 in America.

Empire style originated with the French Empire in the early 1800s and was inspired by antiquities. Napoleon Bonaparte led an invasion of Egypt in 1798. Although his troops were defeated, a scientific expedition began. Napoleon sent scholars back to Egypt to study monuments and antiquities. This was the beginning of archaeology, inspiring a fashion for antiquity.

Decorative arts in the Empire style featured designs from ancient Egyptian, Greek and Roman art and architecture. The influence of ancient art is clearly seen in this Empire-style stool, which sold for $1,250 at New Orleans Auction Galleries. It is an example of Empire style, even if it is not from the Empire period. The winged animal's head supports, paw feet, gilt rosettes and Greek key trim are all borrowed from the ancient world, but the materials, construction and maker's label identify it as modern.

Question: My parents gave away all my toys when I went to college. One toy that I can't forget about was a Fisher-Price Tick Tock clock. I finally found one recently in an antiques mall. I paid $8 for it, even though the music mechanism sounds damaged. Is this a good price?

Ancient: Sorry about your parents throwing your toys out. I hear that a lot from collectors wanting some of their childhood back, even if it is through items from antiques stores. Your Fisher-Price Tick Tock Teaching Clock was very popular, introduced in the early 1960s. The most popular models, with slight visual differences, came out in 1962 and 1964. It is colorful, with stickers and a clock face with big numbers and arms. Images of night and day are revealed as the arms move. When wound up, it plays the song "Grandfather's Clock" and has a background metronome ticking sound. You got a bargain! Most of those clocks sell online for up to $60, depending on condition. They are still being made and sold.

Q: I have a collection of Pfaltzgraff Village stoneware from the 1970s and am looking to replace a few pieces. Some have the castle stamp, some have a different stamp with a small circle at the top and "USA," and others have no stamp at all. I'm trying to find the date and value of these pieces. Can you give me any information or resources that could help me find this?

A: Pfaltzgraff was started by members of the Pfaltzgraff family in 1811 and is the oldest pottery in the United States. Stoneware crocks, jugs, flower pots and utility jars were made at first. Different members of the family started their own potteries. Brothers Henry B. and George B. Pfaltzgraff started their company in York County, Pennsylvania, in 1889. It became the Pfaltzgraff Stoneware Company in 1894. The name became the Pfaltzgraff Pottery Co. in 1906. It was changed to Pfaltzgraff Co. in 1964.

Dinnerware was first made in the 1950s. The "Village" pattern was made in the United States beginning in 1976. It was made in China beginning in 2007 and is no longer made in the U.S. Pfaltzgraff used a variety of marks, both stamped and engraved. If you want to replace missing pieces, several replacement sites are listed on "Popular Apps & Websites to Buy or Sell Collectibles, Household Goods, and More" on Kovels.com.

Q: I have a Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Ted Williams original beer stein. He was known in baseball as "The Splendid Sprinter." All his statistics are printed on the bottom. Can you tell me how much it's worth?

A: Ted Williams was one of baseball's greatest players. His image and statistics were printed on many types of collectibles, including root beer bottles. Baseball player images and logos are easily reproduced. Watch out for fakes that can look as good as the originals. A stein similar to yours with a certificate of authenticity recently sold for $20.

Q: I discovered a green glass vase with a Rosenthal mark and signed Tapio Wirkkala. I did some searching and found it is vase no. 2512, a 1963 design. It's 5 1/2 inches tall. Can you give me more information and an idea of value?

A: Tapio Wirkkala (1915-1985) was a Finnish designer of glassware, silver, ceramics, wooden ware, furniture, jewelry, textiles and more. He designed for several companies and opened his own studio in 1955. Wirkkala designed tableware for Rosenthal from 1956 to 1985 and glass items from 1963 to 1981. At least 18 different glass items were made. Vase 2512 was made in two sizes. Wirkkala vases have sold for just over $100 to more than $1,000. A 12 3/4-inch vase auctioned recently for about $125 and a 17 1/2-inch vase for about $325.

TIP: If you have an old carving set and the steel sharpener is stained, do not worry. It will still work, and it's safe to use with knives that touch food.

Current Prices

Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.

Royal Doulton figurine, man wearing blue overalls sitting on tree stump next to a turkey, porcelain, painted, matte finish, Mary Nicoll, Farm & Country Series, Royal Doulton backstamp, HN 2446, c. 1972, 8 inches, $60.

Dedham Pottery plate, repeating turkey border, blue and cream color, marked, c. 1910, 6 ¼ inches, $185.

Paper, document, Thanksgiving Proclamation, State of New York, appoints "Thursday, the 25th day of November in the year ... 1909, as a day of General Thanksgiving," signed by Charles E. Hughes, Governor, original gold foil seal, 12 ½ x 9 inches, $250.

Folk art whirligig, sailor boy, pine, old painted features, blue and white sailor suit, paddle arms spin, New England, c. 1900, 13 x 9 ½ inches, $370.

Furniture, dresser, Precedent, Edward Wormley for Drexel, teak veneer, two short over four graduated drawers, brass bar pulls, 32 x 48 x 19 inches, $450.

Jewelry, necklace, pendant, dragonfly, 18K gold segmented body, orange stone and diamond wings, fine link chain, marked, Balestra, pendant 2 inches, $625.

Pen, ballpoint, Montblanc, Meisterstuck, Marcel Proust edition, sterling silver barrel, leafy scroll trim, engraved facsimile signature of Proust, marked on pen clip, 5 ½ inches, $800.

Art glass vase, cased red with multicolor iridescent overlay, applied pulled and trailed decoration all around, ovoid, flared rim, signed, Charles Lotton, 10 ½ x 8 inches, $1,350.

Advertising, sign, Phillips 66, double-sided porcelain, shield shape, orange and black, slanted numbers 66, 29 ¾ x 29 ¼ inches, $1,650.

Sports, baseball, ball, signed by Mickey Mantle on sweet spot, Official Ball, American League, Rawlings, $3,050.