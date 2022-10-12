Connections with family and friends lighten the load

Susan Manzke

It’s a beautiful autumn day outside, yet, here I am by my computer, writing.

I’ve been outside multiple times already today. My dog Stella asks for outings every hour or so. We walk. She runs and fetches in her pen. This way we both get exercise and can enjoy the out-of-doors. It’s also a good time for me to think about what I’m going to write.

This past weekend, Rebecca and I sold our artwork at the Seymour Community High School Craft Fair. The show benefited the Seymour Rescue Squad. My daughter and her husband, Andy, did most of the set-up work. I stepped back as Rebecca arranged our tables. She has an eye for that kind of thing and I don’t. Andy did a lot of the heavy work.

Everything we brought was heavy. Rebecca’s copper trees are glued to field rocks from Sunnybook Farm. That makes them heavy.

A lot of my painting is done on ceramic tiles. A box of tiles is heavy too, and so is a box of books. Thanks Andy for moving so many heavy boxes for us.

I had hoped to have copies of my new children’s book for sale at this show, but that didn’t work out. My one and only copy of All the Queen’s Crowns arrived the day before the show, but at least, I could do show-and-tell using that book—I hope that the books I ordered will arrive soon. I know people can buy my books at Amazon.com, but when I sell in person, I can sign them—I also can make a little more money.

Anyway, I’ve persuaded (drafted) them to do another art show with me on December 3. That one will be at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour. It is on the corner of County G and Main Street. You can’t miss it.

Rebecca and Andy live the closest to me, only about 40 minutes away. Because of that, they are usually the first people I call.

Early in October, Rebecca and I took another class at Swanstone Gardens. That day we painted metal trees with alcohol ink. I chose not to wear gloves as we worked. That decision wasn’t the worst. I only ended up with a few stains on my fingers. That’s pretty clean for me. Our final creations were nifty. My creation is hanging in my kitchen.

Future events will concern my new book so I won’t have to twist any arms to haul heavy arts and crafts around Wisconsin.

Since all this Covid stuff happened, I haven’t been able to get out to speak to any groups. It seems things are changing for the better now.

Rob’s wife, Tara, arranged two events for me. On November 19, I’ll be at Bound to Happen Books, 1008 Main St., Stevens Point. At 11 am I’ll be reading my new book. If you are in the area, please stop in. You don’t have to buy my book. It would be great just to see column readers again.

A week later, on November 26 I’ll be speaking about writing in The Garden, 1814 Plover Rd., Plover—the exact time has not yet been determined, but probably be mid-day.

My book launch party will take place on December 10 at the Muehl Public Library, Seymour. I’ll read my book, sell and sign books, and there will be cake!

After being home for two years, it will be great to meet up with Wisconsin State Farmer column readers again. I sure miss those past events where we could get together face-to-face.

Here’s hoping that these fall happenings will come off without a hitch. I’m already praying for good driving weather.

I hope you can come and meet me when I’m in your neighborhood. Fingers crossed.

Susan Manzke, Sunnybook Farm, N8646 Miller Rd, Seymour, WI 54165; sunnybook@aol.com; susanmanzke@gmail.com; www.susanmanzke.net/blog