Wisconsin-grown ginseng is in demand around the world

Taylor Schaefer

Before I ran for Alice in Dairyland, I had little idea of what ginseng was, how it was grown, or what it looked like. Fast forward to today, after touring several ginseng operations in Wisconsin, I have discovered how important this small root is to our agriculture community.

Ginseng roots require years and years of care before harvest, but have significant economic value after processing. Thanks to the diligence of our ginseng growers, Wisconsin ginseng is in demand around the world. This unique root has a big impact on our state’s economy and truly sets Wisconsin agriculture apart.

There are two varieties of ginseng grown in the world, panax quinquefolius (American ginseng) and panax ginseng (Asian ginseng). American Ginseng has been cultivated in Wisconsin for more than 100 years, dating back to the 1800s. Today, Wisconsin ginseng farmers produce 95 percent of the total cultivated American ginseng in the U.S. In addition to being known for ginseng production, Wisconsin is known producing high quality roots. All around the world, consumers request Wisconsin-grown ginseng. This reputation for the best quality ginseng is thanks to the highly-desired, bittersweet taste of our roots.

Growing ginseng requires years of diligent observation and care. Ginseng roots begin as seeds, harvested in September by hand from existing plants. These seeds then sit in a cooler throughout the fall and winter to dry out. In the spring, the seeds are warmed up and ready for planting in the summer months.

Planting must be done in virgin soil, where ginseng roots have never grown. An unexplained phenomenon prevents ginseng from ever being able to grow on the same plot of land more than once. Prior to planting, raised beds are created. The seeds are then planted and covered with straw for insulation.

The following spring, approximately 20 months after the seeds were initially harvested, the ginseng seeds will sprout. Once above ground, ginseng plants require special care as they are susceptible to wind, rain, sun, and frost damage. To protect the plants from sunburn, shade structures are placed above the plants. Ginseng farmers will care for their crop for three to five years before harvesting the roots. This allows the root to grow to maturity. A finished root will have a desired wrinkly skin, a white interior, and a bitter taste.

After harvest, ginseng roots are cooled for two to three weeks, washed to remove dirt and debris, and prepared for the drying process. All of the roots are dried for 12-16 days, at approximately 100 degrees Fahrenheit, to remove moisture. When harvested, the roots are around 70 percent water, and almost all of this moisture is removed during the drying process. Roots are then graded, sorted, and processed. Ginseng is often sold as roots, tea, and powder.

It is the perfect time to celebrate Wisconsin Ginseng because of the Mid-Autumn festival, which will be held Sept. 10-12, 2022 in China, and celebrated in Wausau on Sept. 3. This is similar to a reunion, almost like Thanksgiving, and in Asian cultures it is tradition to gather for dinners, light paper lanterns, and, of course, consume plenty of ginseng during this time. Learn more about Wisconsin ginseng products, health benefits, and where to shop for ginseng at ginsengboard.com.

Taylor Schaefer is Wisconsin's 75th Alice in Dairyland