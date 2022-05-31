National Dairy Month with Alice in Dairyland

Julia Nunes

My term as the 74th Alice in Dairyland will finish at the end of June and I am so excited to be ending my experience as Alice with the celebration of National Dairy Month in June. I look forward to traveling Wisconsin and attending many dairy related events to finish up my time as Alice!

June is a time to give thanks and highlight our state’s dairy farmers and processors. One of my favorite things about National Dairy Month is having the opportunity visit farms around the state for dairy breakfasts, farm tours, and more. No two farms are the same and it is exciting to see how each farm operates differently.

In Wisconsin 95% of dairy farms are family-owned. Dairy farmers have dedicated their lives to feeding communities across the state, country and globe.

National Dairy Month is an annual tradition developed to celebrate the dairy industry and its contributions to the state and local communities. This month-long celebration of dairy has a proud heritage in Wisconsin. It started in 1937 when National Milk Month was established nationwide in response to a surplus of milk from spring calving.

By 1939, National Milk Month grew to encompass all dairy products, and in 1940, Wisconsin Governor Julius Heil proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin, many dairy farms and families often open their gates to visitors at breakfasts and tours, while grocery stores and other businesses feature dairy products during the month.

Most counties coordinate a dairy breakfast or brunch that features Wisconsin dairy products, such as milk, cheese, and ice cream. While traveling to various events around Wisconsin

I enjoy sharing that real dairy products are packed with 13 essential nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin D, zinc and protein. National Dairy Month events give people from farms and cities a chance to meet, mingle, and discuss Wisconsin’s rich agriculture industry. Dairy breakfasts often take place on a dairy farm where you can pet a cow, watch the milking process, and meet some of the farmers who work to keep Wisconsin the great dairy state.

The dairy industry contributes more than $45 billion to our state’s economy. Producing high quality dairy products like milk, cheese, yoghurt, butter, and ice cream is what our farmers and processors do best. I encourage you to watch your local news for more information about June Dairy Month celebrations near you and show your appreciation for the dairy community by attending these local events this summer.

You can also celebrate National Dairy Month and support local dairy farmers by including dairy products in your diet and looking for Wisconsin dairy products in stores. Learn more at https://wisconsindairy.org/.

Find me, Alice in Dairyland, at National Dairy Month events across the state and follow my journey on social media by searching for Alice in Dairyland on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

I have absolutely loved serving as an ambassador for Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture industry as the 73rd and 74th Alice in Dairyland. Thank you for following my journey and for supporting Wisconsin’s farmers and processors by buying Wisconsin products in stores.

Julia Nunes is serving as Wisconsin’s 74th Alice in Dairyland. Alice in Dairyland is Wisconsin’s agriculture ambassador employed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a partial sponsor of the Alice in Dairyland program.