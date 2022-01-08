Clark County Farm Technology Days seeking sponsors

Wisconsin State Farmer

Clark County Farm Technology Days organizers are seeking financial support from donors.

While an army of volunteers are working behind the scenes to lay the groundwork for the 2022 Farm Technology Days show in Clark County this summer, the show also needs the backing of financial sponsors.

The three-day event is expected to draw 40,000 to 50,000 visitors to Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions just south of Loyal, Wis.

Already the Citizens State Bank of Loyal has stepped forward as a "Gold Level"($25,000-$49,999) sponsor. Bank President and CEO Travis Holt says Citizens has “always been an ag bank” since it was established in 1909, so supporting the show “is a natural” for the bank.

As farming continues to evolve in the Badger state, Holt says he has seen a notable change in the size and scope of farming equipment in his 20-year association with the bank.

Holt says Wisconsin Farm Technology Days gives farmers and non-farm visitors an opportunity to the latest in equipment and farm technology up close.

“I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for us to get out there and, in a very short time, meet a lot of people,” Holt said.

Those interested in becoming involved as a WFTD sponsor are asked to contact Jim Mildbrand (715)797-8356 or email him at Jim.mildbrand@gmail.com.

For more information on Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Clark County, visit the website www.wifarmtechdays.org.

Citizens State Bank of Loyal is an independently owned community bank with locations in Loyal, Neillsville, Granton, Spencer and Marshfield.